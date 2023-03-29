York County prepares for replacement of bridge over Codorus Creek

York County is taking a step toward the replacement of its largest bridge.

The county's Board of Commissioners approved a nearly $1 million contract to begin engineering work on County Bridge 81, along West College Avenue in York City.

The Harrisburg-based engineering firm HRG will provide an array of services, including design, survey, right-of way acquisition, utility and railroad coordination, structure borings, final construction plans and bidding services for a project that has been in the works since 2019.

"It is a structurally deficient bridge," said Steven Malesker, HRG's senior project manager, in an interview. "Unfortunately, the bridge just isn't suitable structurewise to be rehabbed, so replacement was really the only option."

MORE:Woman accused of embezzling $1M heads toward plea agreement in York County

MORE:Pennsylvania court decision does little to clear up confusion over fixing mail ballots

MORE:Bridge to be replaced in Manheim Township

While the construction phase will be federally funded, the $997,899 contract is funded by a combination of the Liquid Fuels Act 13 tax fund and the county's $5 vehicle registration fee funds.

When asked by President Commissioner Julie Wheeler where the federal funds would come from, Malesker said the bridge was part of the York County Planning Commission's Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP) for the construction phase.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

"We have bridge criteria that we use, and this bridge, it rises to the top," said Heather Bitner, the commission's senior transportation planner. "We knew we were going to put it on the TIP."

HCG senior vice president Brian Emberg said the construction cost for the bridge, which crosses the Codorus Creek and the York County Heritage Rail Trail, would total about $13 million.

MORE:'Why can't we have our own mind?': Central York speaks out on book ban

MORE:As part of $3M settlement, police deny responsibility in Vicosa sisters' deaths

The bridge will likely go to bid next year, and the anticipated time of construction will be two years, according to HRG. Detours for pedestrians and motorists will be in place at that time.

According to contract documents, the eventual bridge construction will necessitate a detour.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.