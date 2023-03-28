Coroner IDs York County Prison inmate who died after returning from work release

The York County Coroner's Office has identified the York County Prison inmate who died of a suspected overdose.

Cristian Deweert-Laboy, 28, of York City, was found unresponsive in his cell after returning to prison from work release on Monday morning.

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, according to the coroner's office. While an overdose is the suspected cause of death, additional testing must be done before a conclusion can be drawn. That may take up to 90 business days, the office said.

According to court records, Deweert-Laboy most recently pleaded guilty in December to several motor vehicle charges, including driving an unregistered vehicle and improper use of a dealership license plate. He'd also faced drug-related charges in the past.

Assistant Coroner Michelle Kirshner responded to the prison Monday to investigate and certify the death.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death.

