Work-release inmate dies after returning to York County Prison

A 28-year-old inmate died Monday after returning to York County Prison from work release, according to the York County coroner.

After returning from work release, the inmate was found unresponsive. The coroner's office said the inmate died of a suspected overdose. An autopsy is pending.

Medical personnel were unable to resuscitate the inmate, and he was pronounced dead at 9:50 a.m. Assistant coroner Michelle Kirshner responded to the scene.

York County Prison Warden Adam Ogle did not respond to a request for comment. According to Chief Clerk Greg Monskie, any official response would come through the coroner's office.

More details were not immediately available. According to the coroner's office, Pennsylvania State Police was investigating the incident.

Next-of-kin has been informed and the identity of the deceased will be released Tuesday after the coroner's office notifies additional family. An autopsy will be performed at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

