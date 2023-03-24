DreamWrights Theatre to perform 'Stinky Cheese-Man'

A York City theatre is putting on a play based on a popular — if somewhat unusual — children's book.

DreamWrights Center for the Performing Arts will perform "The Stinky Cheeseman and other Fairly Stupid Tales" starting Friday and continuing through the first weekend in April.

Written by John Glore and based on the classic children's book by Jon Scieszka and Lane Smith, "The Stinky Cheeseman" spoofs classic fairy tales from "Chicken Little" to "The Gingerbread Man." The adaption features an intergenerational cast of adults and children in a variety of roles from fairy tales, including the Big Bad Wolf, Rumpelstiltsken and the Ugly Duckling.

In addition to the play itself, a rotating collection of local guests will share their favorite children's book before the show, including Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, D-York City, on March 25, and York City Mayor Michael Helfrich on March 26.

The "Stinky Cheeseman and other Fairly Stupid Tales" will have six performances over this weekend and the next at Dreamwrights, 100 Carlisle Ave., York. Performances scheduled for 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Fridays, March 24 and March 31.; Saturdays, March 25 and April 1; and Sundays, March 26 and April 2. The doors open an hour before the show, and the guest readings begin a half hour before the show.

Tickets are $14-$20 and are available both online and at the door. For more information, visit DreamWrights website at https://dreamwrights.org/.

Founded in 1997, DreamWrights is a nonprofit community arts center that features interactive opportunities for people regardless of age or experience. Their programs include summer camps and theatrical productions and offer opportunities from acting to directing to stage crew.

Among the productions the non-profit center has planned for this year include musical "In the Heights," "Roald Dahl's Matilda" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas."

