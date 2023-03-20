Fellow GOP official calls for investigation into rift involving President Commissioner Julie Wheeler

York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler received a cease-and-desist letter over alleged disparaging remarks she made against the county's outgoing solicitor, Michèlle Pokrifka, leading to a call for an investigation from one of Wheeler's colleagues.

Many questions remain about the situation, which appeared to deteriorate following Pokrifka's resignation last week. It's not clear why the solicitor resigned, what remarks prompted the cease-and-desist notice or who would investigate the issue.

"My integrity will not allow me to remain," Pokrifka said, about her exit from county government. "I wish the people that I'm leaving behind the best."

Wheeler, one of two Republicans on the three-member governing body, did not respond to requests for comment over the weekend and on Monday.

Commissioner Ron Smith, the other Republican, said Monday that he found the situation "very disconcerting."

"We have the responsibility to our employees and to the York County taxpayers to fully investigate what has transpired," Smith said, "and take the appropriate actions so that everyone can be reassured these types of actions will not be tolerated."

Pokrifka, who resigned March 13 and who's final day is March 31, confirmed the letter had been sent to Wheeler.

"I have good reason to believe that Julie Wheeler has made disparaging remarks about me to individuals in the legal community," the solicitor said.

Pokrifka, who was promoted to solicitor in the wake of Glenn Smith's departure in 2018, confirmed that she'd sent a letter of resignation March 13 and that her last day would be March 31. Days later, on March 15, a process server delivered the cease-and-desist letter to Wheeler.

The solicitor declined to provide specifics about what Wheeler said or to whom she said it. She also declined to provide a copy of the letter, adding that she's retained legal counsel to address the matter. The York Dispatch has filed a Right-to-Know request for the materials.

A cease-and-desist letter, as explained by Pokrifka, is a warning that if an individual does not stop the specified behavior, legal action could be taken against them.

Any potential claims, Pokrifka said, would be against Wheeler in her capacity as an individual — not against the county nor in Wheeler's capacity as a commissioner. It is Pokrifka's belief that Wheeler has stopped since receiving the letter, she said.

Pokrifka declined further comment on the reasons behind her resignation.

When reached Monday, Commissioner Doug Hoke said he had no knowledge of the cease-and-desist letter or the circumstances surrounding it.

Smith and Wheeler, both Republicans, were first elected to the Board of Commissioners in 2019 along with Hoke, a Democrat, who was an incumbent. All three are running for re-election, joined by Republican Scott Burford and Democrat Keena Minifield.

While there is an assistant solicitor, Deirdre Sullivan, it's not immediately known who will fill Pokrifka's role going forward. The county began advertising for a solicitor on Friday, with a stated minimum salary of $94,019.

"The County Solicitor is responsible for the day-to-day legal needs of County government operations, including the Commissioners, all County departments, boards, authorities, the York County Prison and Pleasant Acres Nursing & Rehabilitation Center," the job posting reads. "Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, rendering legal advice, providing representation before state and federal courts, as well as governmental agencies, drafting and negotiating legal documents, instruments, and ordinances, and developing and implementing policies and procedures."

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.