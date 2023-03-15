York County starts bid process for Central Booking project

York County is seeking bids for its project that would move Central Booking from its current place in the York County Judicial Center to York County Prison.

The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved authorizing advertising and soliciting construction bids for the project at its meeting Wednesday.

According to engineer John Klinedinst, the county will hold a pre-bid meeting for contractors to tour the space March 29 before soliciting bids in April. Once that is complete, the Board of Commissioners will need to vote to approve a successful bid.

"It's still our goal to be occupying that space in the prison by the end of this year," Klinedinst told the board.

Central Booking is currently located at the Judicial Center, 45 N. George St., i York City. The project would move the office to York County Prison, 3400 Concord Road in Springettsbury Township. Proponents say the move would make operations more efficient and save money for the county.

"I believe the relocation will save money and consolidate operations to improve efficiencies," county Commissioner Doug Hoke, who serves as president of the Prison Board of Inspectors, said in December.

The county has also explored other ways to utilize space at the prison, including a competency restoration and behavioral unit as well as a juvenile detention center.

In addition to the construction bid authorization, the county also approved several other contracts for the prison, including more than $650,000 for radios, $23,186 for body cameras and licenses, and contracts for fire gear and replacing shower gates at the prison.

Grant applications: The county also approved submitting several grant applications, including:

A grant application on behalf of the Parks and Recreation Department to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for $527,000. This grant, according to Chief Clerk Greg Monskie, would fund land acquisition in the northern part of the county for preservation.

A grant application on behalf of the Human Services Department to the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration for $3 million for a four-year period beginning Sept. 1. Monskie said the grant would fund the county's system of care program and would cover salaries and benefits for several employees as well as other programs.

A three-year grant application on behalf of the Center for Traffic Safety to PennDOT for almost $820,000. This grant, Monskie said, would fund the center to study crash data and implement interventions in response.

A grant application on behalf of the Center for Traffic Safety to PennDOT for almost $2.5 million. Monskie said that the grant would fund police overtime enforcement for aggressive driving, DUI, occupant protection and pedestrian safety.

