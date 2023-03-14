Lane resurfacing on Lewisberry Road to resume Thursday

A 4.3-mile resurfacing project will resume on Route 114 (Lewisberry Road) in Fairview Township on Thursday, PennDOT announced Tuesday.

If weather permits, contractor JVI Group Inc., of York Springs, will perform saw cutting for drainage upgrades followed by excavating and pipe installation. There will be short-term lane restrictions with flagging during daylight hours within project limits, PennDOT said in a news release.

The work is in advance of paving to be performed later this construction season. The $2.3 million project consists of resurfacing, drainage upgrades, a new guiderail, signs and pavement markings between Old Stage Road and Old York Road. PennDOT expects the work to be finished by early October.

PennDOT urges drivers to be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

To check conditions on major roadways, visit 511PA.com. Free and available 24 hours a day, the service provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to over 1,000 traffic cameras. It is available through its website, a smartphone app or by calling 511.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.