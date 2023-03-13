York County elections lawsuit to go before a judge amid settlement talks

Settlement talks are continuing in the federal lawsuit filed by advocacy organization CASA and LatinoJustice Fund over a lack of services for Spanish-speaking voters.

The latest news? The two parties recently sought assistance from a U.S. Magistrate Judge, according to a joint status report filed in district court.

"Although the Parties have made substantial progress in their negotiations, they have not yet come to a full agreement," the status report reads. "Moreover, the Parties feel that the assistance of a United States Magistrate Judge would speed up the negotiations and help the parties constructively bridge the gap between their current positions."

LatinoJustice Fund attorney Rayza Goldsmith, representing CASA in the matter, confirmed the settlement talks Friday but had no additional comment. York County Chief Clerk Greg Monskie declined comment, saying the county cannot comment on ongoing litigation or settlement negotiations.

A case management conference, where the parties meet before a judge to discuss the case, has been scheduled for May 17. In addition, a verbal order by Chief Judge Karoline Mehalchick referring the settlement conference to Judge Martin Carlson, was entered into the record Wednesday.

According to a March 1 status report, CASA and the county met in December, after which CASA and LatinoJustice Fund presented the county with a written settlement proposal. After signing a confidentiality agreement in February, the two parties advanced with the process.

"Plaintiff and Defendants are continuing to negotiate the terms and conditions of the settlementagreement," the report reads.

CASA initially sued the county last October, alleging the county did not do enough to accommodate Spanish-speaking voters. The lawsuit also sought a preliminary injunction against the county; after the county agreed to provide bilingual sample ballots at every precinct and additional interpreters for the November general election among other concessions, the injunction was dropped.

The settlement conference with Judge Carlson is scheduled for May 17, one day after the primary election. It's not the first case involving York County to be referred to Judge Carlson; in the lawsuit filed by York County Prison inmates against the county, the prison and controversial contractor Corrections Special Applications Unit (C-SAU), Carlson quashed an attempt by the inmates to classify that lawsuit as class action. That lawsuit is ongoing.

— Reach Matt Enright