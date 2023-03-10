Six COVID deaths reported in York County

York County reported a spike in new COVID deaths — six over the last week — even as the number of new cases remains relatively low.

According to state Department of Health data, the county reported six deaths and 241 cases, bringing its pandemic totals to 1,668 and 147,850, respectively. The previous seven days saw 304 new cases, but three deaths.

The six deaths reported are the highest the county has reported in weeks; the county reported nine deaths to the Department of Health in January, still the highest single-week death toll since the beginning of 2022, during the omicron wave.

"Unlike the past two winters, we are not seeing a significant surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths despite continued widespread community transmission," said Dr. Eugene Curley, WellSpan Health medical director of infection control.

Whether the last week's spike in deaths is an anomaly or the start of a new trend remains to be seen. Hospitalizations across the county saw a slight uptick; the county reported 26 hospitalizations — three more than last week's data. Two adult patients were in the ICU while one patient was on a ventilator.

According to Dr. John Goldman, UPMC infectious disease specialist, all of the 28 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in central Pennsylvania are unvaccinated.

"We strongly urge adults and children to get their flu shots and their COVID booster. Influenza and COVID vaccinations protects us from severe disease, hospitalization, and death," Goldman said. "We still recommend wearing masks in high-risk settings or if you yourself are at higher risk”.

The latest data comes as the U.S. House of Representatives voted unanimously Friday to declassify information about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As reported by the Associated Press, the vote Friday will send it to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law. It will include intelligence related to the theory that the virus originated from the Wuhan Lab Institute in China.

U.S. agencies are divided on whether the virus originated from that institute or from animals. The U.S. Department of Energy assessed with "low confidence" earlier this year that the virus originated from the institute.

"There is not a consensus right now in the U.S. government about exactly how COVID started,” John Kirby, the spokesman for the National Security Council, said in February. “There is just not an intelligence community consensus.”

Scientific studies have shown that those who suffer from long COVID have an increased risk of heart disease, death and lung problems, as reported by CNN.

Published in JAMA Health Forum March 3, a new study examined insurance claims data for 13,435 adults with long COVID and 26,870 without COVID during a 12-month follow-up period. Accounting for factors present prior to infection, the long Covid group experienced increased mortality, with 2.8% individuals with long COVID dying compared to 1.2% of those without long COVID.

Those with long COVID were also roughly two times more likely to experience cardiovascular events including arrhythmias, stroke, heart failure and coronary artery disease. Pulmonary conditions were also common. The risk of pulmonary embolism more than tripled while the risk of COPD and moderate or severe asthma nearly doubled for those with long COVID.

The federal government is set to end the COVID-19 public health emergency in May.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.