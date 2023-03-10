Several York County elected officials have prospective challengers

With the petition process for York County's elected officials complete, several officials may have challengers in either the May primary or the November general election.

The board of commissioners, clerk of courts, prothonotary and treasurer all have multiple candidates who filed petitions with the county's election department by the deadline.

Among those running for office in York County:

Five candidates in total submitted petitions for the Board of Commissioners. Incumbent Republicans Julie Wheeler and Ron Smith and incumbent Democrat Doug Hoke all submitted petitions. In addition, newcomer Republican Scott Burford and Democrat Keena Minifield also submitted petitions; Burford, a Springettsbury Township resident, is currently chief of staff for the Dauphin County Commissioners; Minifield is currently studying for her master's degree in public administration at York College.

Clerk of Courts Dan Byrnes, a Republican who won office in 2019, has a challenger. Democrat Ryan Supler ran for treasurer in 2019 and for York City Council in 2021; he has submitted his petition to run against Byrnes for Clerk of Courts.

Prothonotary Allison Blew has a primary challenger as well as a Democrat running against her. Democrat Adam Jones submitted paperwork for a petition as well as Republican Diane Platts.

Treasurer Barbara Bair has a primary challenger. Andrew Kroft, currently a Dover Borough councilman, submitted paperwork to challenge Bair.

In addition to those candidates, Sheriff Rich Keuerleber and Register of Wills Bryan Tate submitted petitions for reelection. They do not have challengers who submitted petitions.

Coroner Pam Gay, District Attorney Dave Sunday, Controller Greg Bower and Recorder of Deeds Laura Shue all are not up for reelection in 2023; their terms will be up in 2025.

According to elections director Julie Haertsch, herself a former candidate in York County for Clerk of Courts, the elections department received 108 total petitions from Democrats and 304 petitions from Republicans.

Wednesday marked the beginning of the challenge period for petitions, which will end March 14.

"Our office has started receiving requests for copies of petitions," Haertsch said Wednesday at a Board of Elections meeting. "They are working with folks right now and anticipate being busy through the close of business on the 14th."

Any challenges to petitions would be filed through the prothonotary's office, not through the elections office, Haertsch said.

"We will receive notice if there is a court-based challenge," she said.

Candidates may also withdraw petitions through March 22, Haertsch said.

Meanwhile, three York City Council seats are up and only one only one of the four candidates is incumbent. With over half of the council seat up for election, there may be plenty of new faces in city hall this November.

While Council President Sandie Walker and Council Memeber Lou Rivera are departing, Council Vice President Edquina Washington is running to keep her seat.

As of March 7 deadline to submit petition nominations, there were four new candidates running for city council. However, Democrat Ryan Supler withdrew from the race on Thursday March 9. The names to keep in mind for city council are Blade Kline, Teresa Johnescu and Elsbeth Bupp who are all Democratic candidates.

Blade Kline, 26, wants to create better transparency and accessibility to council and foster a better working relationship between council and the mayor he said.

"I don't want to be a rubber stamp," he said. "I believe that disagreement is a good thing, but I also don't want to push back against the mayor just for the sake of being combative."

Kline currently works as a research analyst for the state House Democratic Caucus and volunteers for the state and local Democratic Party.

The remaining candidates did not immediately respond to requests for comment, as of Friday.

The county will hold a Board of Elections meeting for the casting of lots March 15 at 11:30 a.m. in the commissioners meeting room at the York County Administrative Center, 28 East Market St., York.

To view petitions, one must visit the elections office at 2401 Pleasant Valley Road, York. The county moved its election office along with the Area Agency on Aging to their Pleasant Valley Road location earlier this year from its former location at the county's administrative center, which Clerk of Courts candidate Ryan Supler commented on then.

"This prevents walk-in voters from accessing voter registration, no excuse mail-in ballots and other pertinent information," Supler said, at the time.

"The new transition would require transportation to the new location, which is not entirely accessible to a community that is largely seen as economically disadvantaged."

A Rabbit Transit bus line stops near the Pleasant Valley Road facility.

The primary election will be held May 16. The last day to register to vote in the primary is May 1; for more information, visit York County's Elections and Voter Registration website at https://yorkcountypa.gov/503/Elections-Voter-Registration.

