York County Prison set to receive body cams, communications equipment

York County Prison is set to get upgrades to its communications capabilities, as well as additional body cameras to be worn by some of its staff.

The Prison Board unanimously approved a conditional $656,544 contract with the Florida-based technology contractor L3Harris at its meeting Wednesday to provide the improvements.

"It's servers, routers and switches — stuff that ages out," said Scott Keener, the 911 project manager. "Cisco and Dell, they don't support their hardware more than five years."

Keener said the upgrades would grant the county prison enhancements in addition to the infrastructure. One of those upgrades includes the ability to see who exactly is calling rather than just the alias of the user.

"You know what police officer you're talking to, or if they're in their car, or if it's a firefighter where they're from, just little things like that," he said.

The prison will use the existing public safety system that other municipalities and agencies use in the county, Keener said.

The contract with L3Harris must be approved by the Board of Commissioners before it can be executed. Keener said the prison would likely have the equipment acquired as part of the motion within six months of its passage.

Updates on central booking and competency restoration: Warden Adam Ogle gave brief updates on the various space utilizations the county is exploring at the prison.

According to Ogle, a pre-bid meeting for contractors interested in the project that would move central booking from its current place in the York County Judicial Center to the county prison in Springettsbury Township is scheduled for March 29.

"They'll come in, tour the area, ask questions and be able to see the building before they make a formal bid," Ogle said.

Ogle said the draft feasibility study for the potential competency restoration and behavioral unit at the prison is currently being reviewed.

According to Chief Clerk Greg Monskie, once that is complete, it will be presented again to the prison board and ultimately the commissioners.

Body cameras approved: The Prison Board also unanimously approved a contract with Axon Enterprises for 10 additional body worn cameras and associated licenses as an addendum to the county's current contract with Axon.

Ogle said those cameras were for members of the Special Operations Response Team. That team had been previously referred to as the Corrections Special Applications Unit (C-SAU); the county renamed the team earlier this year, shortly before they voted to cut ties with the controversial contract nearly a year before their second contract with C-SAU was scheduled to end. The county, C-SAU and county prison are currently being sued by prison inmates, who allege various abuses at the prison.

