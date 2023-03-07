York County Republicans say Gov. Shapiro budget is starting point

In a House GOP leadership news conference following Gov. Josh Shapiro's budget address Tuesday, Rep. Seth Grove, R-Dover Township, praised parts of Shapiro's budget proposal while expressing concern over others.

"We know through our roundtable discussions that the commonwealth is facing financial challenges, and they need to be addressed this budget cycle," Grove said.

While Grove called parts of Shapiro's budget a "sensible approach" in contrast to predecessor Gov. Tom Wolf's budgets, he also expressed concern over the potential use of rainy day funds.

"Using one-time revenues for recurring costs will only add to our structural deficit," Grove said. "This caucus led in that fiscal discipline to make sure we have those reserve funds and those rainy day funds, and it's not even raining."

Grove pointed to work done with Shapiro when he was attorney general last cycle on welfare fraud, as well as Medicaid redeterminations to remove unqualified residents from Medicaid programs.

A package of bills Grove said Republicans would prioritize in the budget relating to welfare fraud include a state false claims act and improper payment legislation.

"Between 617,000 and 1.2 million people according to the Department of Human Services are potentially eligible to be removed from these programs, providing potential savings from $400 million to as much as $900 million," Grove said.

Those people, Grove said, would be eligible through Pennie and the Children's Health Insurance Program.

"We urge the governor to finish this redetermination process within six months to realize savings sooner, but it's not only good fiscal policy but affords the citizens of Pennsylvania the opportunity to enroll in better health care coverage."

In the weeks to come, Grove said Republicans will be reviewing Gov. Shapiro's proposal and offering alternative solutions for the fiscal challenges Pennsylvania is facing.

"We look forward to working with the governor to put together a budget that serves all Pennsylvanians," Grove said.

The $44.4 billion budget proposal — a 3.6% spending increase over the current fiscal year — includes $1 billion in new education spending, permanent state funding for public defenders and an expansion of a shrinking rebate program for older people.

In a joint statement, York County's House Republicans — including Grove and Rep. Kate Klunk, R-Hanover, Rep. Dawn Keefer, R-Dillsburg, Rep. Mike Jones, R-York Township, Rep. Joe D'Orsie, R-Manchester, and Rep. Wendy Fink, R-Red Lion — said Shapiro's proposed budget was a starting point.

"While enrollment at public schools continues to drop and the average district shields about $10 million in reserve funds, according to a recent Auditor General report, increasing basic education funding by more than 5% isn't appropriate," the delegation's statement said.

While the delegation praised Shapiro's desire to eliminate Department of Environmental Protection permitting backlogs and added funding for career and technical education as well as additional funding for state police, they also expressed concern over Shapiro's plan to create a new account offline of the general fund.

Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York Township and Senate Appropriations Committee member, noted that the budget would have to go through the House of Representatives and that she was concerned about how financial decisions made now would impact Pennsylvania years down the road.

"We must be responsible enough to thoughtfully consider the lasting implications our decisions will have on our future financial health and ultimately the trajectory of Pennsylvania," Phillips-Hill said in her statement. "That’s what taxpayers deserve from their public servants.”

Sen. Mike Regan, R-Camp Hill, said Tuesday he was concerned about the price tag of the budget.

“The governor’s proposal would undo a lot of our work by spending more money than the state expects to collect," Regan said in a statement. "When government spends beyond its means, the result is deficits, future cuts to important programs or tax hikes. I don’t want to see any of those happen in Pennsylvania.”

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.