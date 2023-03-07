Could a $2.1B hydroelectric dam project come to York County?

More than a decade after York County environmentalists fought back one hydroelectric dam project, another has been proposed along the Susquehanna River.

In a Feb. 6 application before the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, a group called York Energy Storage LLC sought approval to begin a feasibility study for a $2.1 billion project across 1,000 acres in Chanceford Township, just south of Wrightsville.

The proposal would call for the construction of a dam roughly 1.9 miles long and 225 feet high along the river, creating a 600-acre upper reservoir through flooding and the use of the existing Lake Clarke as a lower reservoir.

According to the developers, the project could produce an estimated 8,560 megawatts of electricity, enough to power a city of a half-million people and potentially replace the nuclear power lost by the shutdown of one of the units at Three Mile Island.

"A pump storage project like this can take electricity when it's in excess and store it and then provide it when it's needed to balance out the grid," William McMahon, one of the lead partners behind the proposal, told The York Dispatch.

The grid refers to all of the connection lines from power plants in the PJM (Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland) area that coordinates the movement of electricity through approximately 13 states.

"It can take care of a lot of renewable energy that needs to be balanced out," McMahon said. "And that's the idea of the project is to make unreliable power reliable."

Environmentalists have already expressed concerns about the impact this project could have on local ecosystems — as well as downstream communities that would be impacted by restricted water flow.

"This isn't the first time this has happened," Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper Ted Evgeniadis said. "We fought it back years ago, and we were successful."

In 2011, the Massachusetts-based Free Flow Power Corp dropped its plans before FERC to create a dam across an area of the Susquehanna River in Chanceford Township, citing public opinion among the reasons they dropped their plans.

Evgeniadis said he was still examining the details of this new proposal, but his organization was already exploring its options to oppose the FERC application.

Mark Platts, president of the Susquehanna National Heritage Area, said the organization was also researching the proposal and discussing the matter with partners.

"It's like deja vu," Platts said. "We're really concerned about it because it's a huge project."

McMahon, founder of the Reading-based Entech Engineering, said the Chanceford Township location has a number of ideal factors, including how close together the two reservoirs would be if completed.

There are approximately 30 to 40 homes on the surface area of the proposed site, McMahon said. If the project is eventually approved, the developers would need to purchase the land through eminent domain and relocate the residents.

"We feel bad that it takes that land for the upper reservoir," McMahon said, "but it's for the benefit of millions of people having safe, reliable power. We will do everything possible to be fair and helpful to those people who are affected. We can say that now, but for them, there's not really a good option."

Before any of that happens, McMahon said the developers will need FERC approval of a preliminary permit. If approved, the company would have exclusive rights to complete all the studies necessary to prove to FERC that it's a viable project. Similarly, PJM would also need to sign off on the project.

McMahon said York Energy Storage LLC expects the feasibility study process to cost $8 million.

"It's going to take four years, and it's going to be at our risk," he said.

If eventually approved, the $2.1 billion would come from a combination of investors and federal loans. McMahon said the company has received assurances from the federal government that they would qualify for loan guarantees, meaning very low interest rates.

"We're not only doing this to be good engineers and good businesspeople, but we're doing it to be smart economically," McMahon said.

It's not the first time McMahon has been part of a proposed dam at the site. In 1990, a project was proposed near the same location that would have flooded part of currently closed Girl Scout camp Camp Echo Trails and displaced the residents of 25 homes.

That project was eventually dropped due to logistical hurdles, McMahon said, including the differential pricing of electricity between day and nighttime usage — something that is no longer an issue in 2023.

McMahon acknowledged there would be pushback from the community but said the project is one of the best things that could happen to the electric industry and to millions of people.

"Unfortunately, it comes at the price of the people that live in this nice area, mostly wooded and farms. There's nothing we can say to console them other than we're going to treat them as well and as good as we're allowed to," McMahon said, "and that we need to do this work to make the project work for the larger benefit of the area."

In addition to the 300 jobs associated with the construction, McMahon said the finished dam is expected to provide 25 full-time positions.

He also sought to reassure environmentalists that the company was on their side.

"I don't want us to be characterized as polluters, or we're going to be ruining the fish or whatever people want to dream up," McMahon said. "We're on the side of the environmentalists, we're on the side of the traditionalists, people who want to preserve the history."

Evgeniadis isn't buying it.

"People are always going to say there's no harm to the environment when there is," Evgeniadis said. "This river does not need another power plant. recreation will be impacted and a lot of homesteads, farms, public access and people's lives are going to be affected by this."

You can read the application in its entirety below:

