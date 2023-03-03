York County reports three new COVID-related deaths

York County reported three new COVID-related deaths as the country nears the end of the pandemic emergency declaration.

According to state Department of Health data, the county added 304 new cases and three deaths last week, bringing its pandemic totals to 147,609 and 1,662 respectively. Hospitalizations also fell to 23 total, with five in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

"With vaccination and pre-existing immunity, COVID-19 is still a common disease but has become much less severe," said Dr. John Goldman, a UPMC infectious disease specialist.

MORE:Northeastern principal on leave as superintendents announce retirements

MORE:Wrightsville's mayoral tiff continues amid struggles over phone, codes enforcement

MORE:For grief-struck families, 'you might still be sad, but you just didn't feel alone'

Of the 26 patients across UPMC's Central Pennsylvania hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, one is on a ventilator. Only two have been vaccinated, Goldman said.

"We strongly urge adults and children to get their flu shots and their COVID booster. Influenza and COVID vaccinations protect us from severe disease, hospitalization, and death," Goldman said. "We still recommend wearing masks in high-risk settings or if you yourself are at higher risk”.

Meanwhile, flu cases have dwindled. The county has reported 10,463 cases throughout the flu season, which had been previously reported as the worst in decades.

On Feb. 24, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first at-home test that is supposed to detect both COVID-19 and influenza, as reported by CNN.

“Today’s authorization of the first [over-the-counter] test that can detect Influenza A and B, along with SARS-CoV-2, is a major milestone in bringing greater consumer access to diagnostic tests that can be performed entirely at home,” said Jeff Shuren, M.D., J.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, in a press release.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The test, developed by California biotech company Lucira Health, can be purchased without a prescription and can be performed by individuals 14 or older or administered by an adult to individuals who are 2 or older. After administering a nasal swab, the swab is then swirled in a vial that is placed in a test unit, similar to other COVID tests. Within 30 minutes or less, the test will show if the person tested positive or negative for COVID, Influenza A and Influenza B.

In individuals with symptoms, the test correctly identified 99.3% of negative and 90% of positive Influenza A samples, 100% of negative and 88.% percent of COVID samples and 99.9% of negative Influenza B samples, according to the FDA's release. As there are currently not enough samples of Influenza B to include in a lab test, the FDA and Lucira confirmed it could be detected in contrived samples; the FDA is requiring Lucira to collect samples and test its ability to detect Influenza B in real-world samples.

“The FDA strongly supports innovation in test development, and we are eager to continue advancing greater access to at-home infectious disease testing to best support public health needs," Shuren said. "We remain committed to working with test developers to support the shared goal of getting more accurate and reliable tests to Americans who need them.”

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.