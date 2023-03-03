York County denies wrongdoing in C-SAU lawsuit over alleged prison abuses

York County and its prison staff did nothing wrong in hiring of a training contractor who faces allegations of inmate civil rights violations, its attorneys argue in a new filing.

"Any and all force used on plaintiffs was reasonable, proportional, and necessary to secure the compliance of combative and uncooperative inmates," the latest filing by attorney Matthew Clayberger reads.

That's despite the abuses alleged in a November 2021 lawsuit filed by inmates at York County Prison shortly after the county approved a two-year, $252,770 contract for "confidential training" with the controversial Corrections Special Applications Unit (C-SAU).

The county would later agree with C-SAU to end the contract months before it was up, while paying C-SAU an additional $43,500 for equipment.

In the latest filing, Clayberger argues that the county "acted with a good-faith belief that their actions were constitutional and such belief was reasonable under the circumstances."

Alan Denenberg, one of the attorneys representing inmates who allege the violations, told The York Dispatch that the county is now trying to duck its responsibilities.

"The county continues to try and escape responsibility for hiring Joseph Garcia and his rogue security company who trained its correctional officers in the use of excessive force," he said. "This was part of York county’s policy, practice, and or custom of authorizing a military combat approach to pretrial detention and county detention and training their correctional officers in the use of combat style tactics."

Denenberg said the plaintiffs would be filing a response brief soon.

The county's latest filing does not include representation for C-SAU, which has a lengthy history of controversial conduct across the country. Judge Jennifer Wilson issued a default judgment on C-SAU and its leader Joseph Garcia last year for never showing up to court; the lawsuit is continuing because judgment has not been decided for the county.

Clayberger did not respond to a request for comment. Neither did Garcia.

Clayberger's filing goes through the initial claims of the lawsuit filed in November 2021 to the Middle District of Pennsylvania court. The filing also claims that certain accusations of the inmates are barred by a statute of limitations or the Political Subdivision Tort Claims Act, and that any damages awarded to inmates would be unconstitutional.

His briefing argues that the county "did not act intentionally, maliciously, in a conscience-shocking manner, or with deliberate indifference."

The inmates' claims in their complaint include allegations related to a March 2021 incident where prison staff and Garcia are alleged to have forced inmates to strip naked at gunpoint, march them into the gymnasium and held them against the wall for hours without adequate access to food or medical care. Inmates were also allegedly threatened with a mock execution where staff were told to "lock, load and take aim" at them.

During the March 2021 incident, the lawsuit alleges that one inmate had a panic attack. Garcia allegedly yanked the inmate off the ground by his handcuffs and told the inmate if he continued to move or express fear, he would be shot in the head.

A May 2021 incident outlined in the lawsuit involved a C-SAU member allegedly shooting at one inmate with a shotgun without warning, leading to hearing loss, as well as anxiety and insomnia.

Those alleged incidents happened during York County's first contract with C-SAU, approved in 2020.

During this contract, Garcia also made a social media post where he used footage from York County Prison to tout his company. That led Warden Adam Ogle to contact him, according to email records, asking him to take it down.

According to Allegheny County Jail Warden Orlando Harper, York was one of two Pennsylvania counties that recommended C-SAU in 2021. Allegheny County, however, subsequently barred its prison from contracting with C-SAU over concerns about the program and Garcia.

Noelle Hanrahan, a private investigator hired by Allegheny County, called Garcia "the Bernie Madoff of correctional consultants" during an interview with The York Dispatch in 2021. Hanrahan's report included information about time Garcia spent in a British prison in the 1980s.

"You couldn't have done an inquiry without running into problems," Hanrahan said, in the 2021 interview.

She added: "There were red flags on every single category that one would check in a background check."

In Charleston, South Carolina, an earlier incarnation of C-SAU called the Corrections Special Organizations Group was the subject of an external investigation following the death of an inmate in January 2021. While the two officers involved in that case were never criminally charged, they were fired. The jail settled with the victim's family for $10 million.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.