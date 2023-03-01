York County trying to stop inmates from organizing class-action lawsuit

Attorneys for York County are trying to ward off a potential class-action lawsuit — and the financial risk attached to it — related to the alleged civil rights violations of its prison contractor, Corrections Special Applications Unit (C-SAU).

Earlier this year, Magistrate Judge Martin Carlson quashed an attempt by the inmates' attorneys to allow for a class action, which would broaden the pool of plaintiffs to any inmate who was jailed at the facility since C-SAU began its work.

Part of the problem, York County's lawyers argue, is that the amount of damage C-SAU allegedly inflicted on inmates must be considered individually rather than as a whole.

"Each class member’s medical records would need to be evaluated individually to determine the extent of injury, scope of treatment, causation, and existence of pre-existing conditions," attorney Matthew Clayberger wrote, in his brief. "An individualized assessment also would be required with respect to any claim for psychological harm or emotional distress."

C-SAU faces allegations of various inmate abuses at the county prison following its first contract with York County.

In a March 2021 incident, inmates reported being forced to stand facing a wall for several hours while weapons were pointed at them. Two inmates said they were forced to walk through the prison in handcuffs with their genitals exposed. Attorneys for the inmates, who subsequently filed a lawsuit against both C-SAU and the county, alleged C-SAU violated the constitutional rights of inmates and turned the prison into a “militarized environment.”

York County ended its second contract with C-SAU, who had been contracted to provide "confidential training" to guards at the prison, in January, months earlier than its scheduled ending in November of this year. Shortly after entering into its two-year, $252,770 contract with C-SAU in Dec. 2021, inmates sued both the county and the contractor, alleging human rights abuses at the prison.

As part of the county's settlement agreement with C-SAU, York County paid $43,500 to C-SAU for what was described as additional equipment.

C-SAU and its head, Joseph C. Garcia, received a default judgment in the lawsuit for failing to respond last year. Garcia did not respond to requests for comment on the matter.

According to Allegheny County Jail Warden Orlando Harper, York was one of two Pennsylvania counties that recommended C-SAU in 2021. However, Allegheny County subsequently barred its prison from contracting with C-SAU over various concerns about the program and Garcia.

Noelle Hanrahan, a private investigator hired by Allegheny County, called Garcia "the Bernie Madoff of correctional consultants" in an interview with The York Dispatch in 2021. The report included information about time Garcia spent in a British prison in the 1980s.

"You couldn't have done an inquiry without running into problems," Hanrahan said, at the time.

She added: "There were red flags on every single category that one would check in a background check."

In Charleston, South Carolina, an earlier incarnation of C-SAU called the Corrections Special Organizations Group was the subject of an external investigation following the death of an inmate in January 2021. While the two officers involved in that case were never criminally charged, they were fired. The jail settled with the victim's family for $10 million.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.