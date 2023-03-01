York County joins class-action lawsuit over PFAS 'forever chemicals'

It's official: York County is joining the fight against so-called forever chemicals linked to cancer and other ailments.

The county commissioners voted unanimously to join a class-action lawsuit against the manufacturers of per- and polyfluorinated substances, or PFAS, commonly found in firefighting foam and water-resistant clothing.

After Wednesday's meeting, Assistant Solicitor Deirdre Sullivan said York County has a duty to uphold as stewards of the land.

"When we find out in a situation like this that land has been damaged by these companies," she said, "we have a duty to do what we can to try to make that right, stop it from getting worse and do what we can to recover any kind of resources to ameliorate the toxic conditions."

York County will be represented in the matter by law firm Grant & Eisenhofer, who will only be paid if damages are awarded as part of the litigation.

"It's a class-action lawsuit," Chief Clerk Greg Monskie said, "so there's a settlement and a fund, and a portion of that fund is allocated to the attorneys. The remainder is then distributed among the plaintiffs, that's typically how it works."

At least one local group already sued over water contamination. The Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association sued Modern Landfill earlier this year over concerns about water contamination in Kreutz Creek first documented in 2017, which included PFAS. That case is pending in the Middle District Court of Pennsylvania.

It's still to be determined who could join the county with as part of the lawsuit, Sullivan said. Once the county signs the contract, Grant & Eisenhofer will start the process of preparing litigation and researching what impact PFAS has had on the county.

Grant & Eisenhofer did not respond to a request for comment. The law firm, which bills itself as a global leader in high-stakes plaintiff advocacy, also recently filed a lawsuit regarding the Feb. 3 train derailment and explosion of a Norfolk Southern freight train in East Palestine, Ohio.

"If you look at the various lawsuits out there, not all of them have identical defendants that they're going after," Sullivan said, "so I think they really need to look at nailing down who we want to file against and also get some more information about our local conditions."

York County first learned about the potential lawsuit via controller Greg Bower, Sullivan said, who himself learned of it during a conference.

"I don't think there's any downside for the county to move forward with this," Commissioner Doug Hoke said after the meeting. "I'm in support of it."

President Commissioner Julie Wheeler declined comment, while Commissioner Ron Smith deferred comment to Sullivan and Monskie.

The county also unanimously approved filing a petition to the Court of Common Pleas to appoint special legal counsel to represent the county in "various areas of law." According to Monskie, that is a routine procedure by the county in order to be authorized to hire outside counsel for topics such as election legislation, environmental law or intellectual property.

