York County may join 'forever chemicals' lawsuit

With a vote Wednesday, York County may be entering into a fight over so-called forever chemicals linked to cancer and other ailments.

County commissioners are set to vote on joining a class-action lawsuit against the manufacturers of per- and polyfluorinated substances, or PFAS, commonly found in firefighting foam and water-resistant clothing.

The vote would also execute a legal services contract with Grant & Eisenhofer to represent the county in the litigation. The law firm, which bills itself as a global leader in high-stakes plaintiff advocacy, also recently filed a lawsuit regarding the Feb. 3 train derailment and explosion of a Norfolk Southern freight train in East Palestine, Ohio.

"PFOA/PFOS are in the process of being added as hazardous substances under federal law and are already regulated as such by Pennsylvania [Department of Environmental Protection]," assistant York County solicitor Deirdre Sullivan said via email.

According to Sullivan, the lawsuit the county would enter into is similar to one filed by Montgomery County last year against several companies involved with the manufacture and sale of PFAS.

Montgomery County's lawsuit, also filed by Grant & Eisenhofer, demanded punitive and exemplary damages related to the costs to assess and remediate natural resources damaged by the contaminant.

Commissioner Doug Hoke said he would comment at the meeting itself. Commissioner Ron Smith declined comment, and President Commissioner Julie Wheeler did not respond to a request for comment.

While the county would join others in the class-action lawsuit, it was not immediately clear which municipalities could join the effort. Chief Clerk Greg Monskie said he was not sure who the plaintiffs might be.

The county will also consider filing a petition to the Court of Common Pleas to appoint special legal counsel to represent the county in "various areas of law." According to Monskie, that is a routine procedure by the county in order to be authorized to hire outside counsel for topics such as election legislation, environmental law or intellectual property.

The York County Board of Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the second-floor meeting room at 28 E. Market St., York.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.