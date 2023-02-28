Rep. Perry ordered to hand over 2,000 records to federal investigators

A D.C. District Court judge ordered Rep. Scott Perry to give federal investigators more than 2,000 records in the legal battle over his cell phone that was seized by the FBI last year, according to recently unsealed court records.

The order, by Chief Judge Beryl Howell earlier this month, denied a stay request by Perry, ruling his arguments did not meet the high bar required for a stay.

Several records were unsealed in a ruling by Howell on Friday. While these records were unsealed for public view, they are nonetheless redacted, in some cases heavily. For example, a specific argument from Perry in a Jan. 5 ruling as to why his records should be sealed is redacted.

Ultimately, Howell found that several of Perry's arguments did not rise to the level of requiring a stay.

"None of the 2,055 responsive records that Rep. Perry has withheld as privileged contain communications relating to legislative-fact-finding efforts sanctioned or otherwise authorized in a procedurally regular manner by any congressional entity," Howell wrote in the ruling.

MORE:Some documents released in Rep. Scott Perry probe — but redactions abound

MORE:Following avalanche deaths of Kinsley brothers, company names new president

MORE:See how York compares to other Pennsylvania counties on voter friendliness

Perry, however, appealed the ruling to the D.C. District Court of Appeals, which held partially public hearings on the matter last Thursday, according to CNN.

The legal battle began last August, when the FBI executed a search warrant against the Republican congressman from Carroll Township. Perry, a key ally of former President Donald Trump in his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election results, sued the U.S. Department of Justice to get his phone back and block investigators from searching the phone.

Perry did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday. In the past, he has claimed that the seizure of his phone was about hurting his reelection chances, not the events of the 2020 election and subsequent riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

In unsealing the previous records, Howell noted that while the federal government had argued for an unsealing of the records with redactions due to facts of the case being made public, Perry had opposed even partial release. Perry's attorney argued the release could prejudice the public against him. However, Howell noted that not only had the District Court of Appeals disclosed the facts of the case to the public, redacted records were available to members of Congress.

"Public release of these redacted judicial records would result in no additional prejudice to Rep. Perry and, if at all, provide greater context to the public," Howell wrote.

Of the total 2,219 records Perry submitted for review that Howell ruled on in January, 2,055 were found to not qualify for privileged status under the Speech and Debate Clause of the U.S. Constitution. Another 161 were deemed privileged and three were deemed partially privileged. Perry argued that all of these records were privileged under the Speech and Debate Clause, arguing that they were related to legislative fact-finding.

Howell wrote in December that the majority of the communications Perry received from executive branch officials demonstrate that he "welcomed, rather than resisted and indeed often initiated these communications to relay information or urge consideration of a strategy by the White House or specific action to be taken by the White House, the Trump campaign or the Department of Justice."

More:Furniture store shooting followed slapping incident between suspects

More:Is York County ready for an East Palestine-type train disaster?

More:$100K pledged toward saving Hoke House from demolition

Perry's arguments, Howell found in December, would allow members of Congress to claim virtually any of their activities as legislative fact-finding to cloak them from being disclosed.

"A Member could delay, if not effectively bar, investigative scrutiny and avoid not only criminal or civil liability but also the public reputational harm that such scrutiny would engender, particularly in the view of voters," Howell wrote. "The Clause does not protect extra-legislative communications that are only tangential to matters coming before the Congress, and most of the responsive records withheld by Rep. Perry are merely that."

As reported by CNN, Howell also expressed concern that Perry might be "slow walking" his review of the contents of his phone in an order filed in November. His team was reviewing his phone records for possible privilege assertions at a rate of 265 documents a day, the Justice Department told the judge, while the court had ordered them to review records at a rate of 800 per day.

“If Rep. Perry has indeed significantly deviated from the pace ... and he continues to slow-walk producing privilege logs to the government … he risks forfeiting his right to assert his privilege,” she wrote in November. “Rep. Perry is now on notice to speed up his review.”

The timing of his documents review didn’t arise again in Howell’s future opinions, according to the redacted now-released court records.

In January, Howell found that Perry's claims of irreparable injury if he turned over those records were not accurate, noting that if the government sought to use any of the 2,055 records against him in criminal proceedings, he maintains certain protections, including invoking criminal immunity for his legislative acts and the right to avoid being compelled to testify about his legislative acts.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The Jan 4. order found that if Perry had not filed an emergency motion to stay the ruling with the Court of Appeals, he had no later than 5 p.m. on Jan. 6 to comply, two years to the day of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The unsealing by Howell could have implications for the lawsuit jointly filed by The York Dispatch, the York Daily Record and PennLive that seeks documents from the FBI's search warrant on Perry.

"We're glad Chief Judge Howell recognized the powerful public interest in understanding the separation-of-powers concerns at stake when the Justice Department investigates a sitting member of Congress," said Grayson Clary, staff attorney for the Reporters' Committee for the Freedom of the Press. The organization is representing the Dispatch, Record and PennLive.

Clary added: "There's still too much the public doesn't know about the Perry investigation because of the excessive secrecy the government has demanded in these cases."

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.