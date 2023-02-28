'It's about hope': Boy gets inside look at York County law enforcement

Nine-year-old Isaac Pruitt fell in love with law enforcement the first time he saw a police car out in front of a store when he was 4.

"He saw it, he jumped right in it, we knew we had to get it for him," said his mother, Lisette Pruitt. They got him a Power Wheels police car, and they haven't looked back.

Isaac's short stature, a result of dwarfism, hasn't dampened his love for law enforcement. When York County employee Joshua Paukovits saw a segment on the news about a special outreach event that featured Isaac with Pennsylvania State Police, it inspired him to do something similar here.

Agencies from across York County participated Monday in an event designed to show Isaac what they do and thank him for his support.

"He said he didn't hardly sleep last night because he was so excited," his father, Troy Pruitt, said Monday.

For Paukovits, the event was personal. A law enforcement officer in Lancaster before back issues forced him to retire, the enterprise technology engineer was inspired when he saw a segment on the nightly news about a special event for the Harrisburg native with the Pennsylvania State Police and the New York City Police Department.

"He's in our backyard," Paukovits said. "I put the bug out there and immediately, every department I asked was jumping at the idea at coming to help out and doing what they can to provide support."

The message Paukovits wanted to send, he said, was that physical limitations shouldn't hold someone back from joining law enforcement — there's more to the work than being on the front lines.

Among the participating agencies were the York Area Regional Police, who came with their mounted unit and horse Bishop; the York County Sheriff's Department, who attended with K9 units Hawk, Prince and Dargo; York County Prison, which made Isaac an honorary member of its honor guard and allowed him to handcuff Warden Adam Ogle; York Area Regional Fire and Rescue, which brought a fire truck; and the Office of Emergency Management, which brought its hazardous materials team.

"I'm proud to be part of York County," Paukovits said. "I didn't expect nearly this many people to show up."

Attendees also included President County Commissioner Julie Wheeler and Commissioners Doug Hoke and Ron Smith.

Smith said he was impressed with Paukovits' initiative.

"Government's supposed to be in business to help people," Smith said. "That's what we're doing for this young man."

Troy Pruitt said Isaac deals with his condition, but as a parent, it's challenging. When Isaac was younger, it was hard to turn lights on and off, and even though he can get himself cereal, he needs help getting a bowl from the cabinet.

"He's been pretty much the same size for the past five years," Isaac's father said. "We're just going to take it as it comes and support anything he wants to do."

"Officer Isaac," as he's known on TikTok, also got to go to New York last year and meet with the NYPD, his father said. That included going through SWAT training and being sworn in as an honorary police officer.

"He made a lot of his dreams come true that weekend," his father said.

The event was hosted at the John C. Rudy County Park's maintenance complex, at the county garage. The York County Parks Department hosted and also made Isaac an honorary member of the park rangers.

Wheeler said the Office of Emergency Management was exploring the possibility of holding an Emergency Management Day later in the year.

"I think it's great that the county can come together to give the young lad a chance to feel what it might have been like," Wheeler said.

Ted Czech, Office of Emergency Management public information officer, said York County came together the way it always does.

"Whether it's unfortunate or a happy event like this, you see the county coming together and joining forces," Czech said. "Although Isaac might have some limitations, there's so much he can do to support law enforcement, even though he may not be able to be a cop on the beat."

Isaac said his favorite part of the day was getting to meet the K9 units, though he also said his new favorite part was probably the doughnuts that were served at the end. Why did he want to become a cop?

"I love the K9s," Isaac said, "and I want to protect the world."

His dream role is to be a K9 officer, because the K9 would protect him from any bad guys.

The best thing about being at the event, he said?

"Probably the doughnuts."

