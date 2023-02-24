COVID is down but not out, local health expert warns

Even though the federal government is set to end the COVID-19 public health emergency later this year, the disease that kickstarted a pandemic in 2020 is not gone and should not be underestimated.

That's the message from Dr. Raghav Tirupathi, a WellSpan Health infectious disease physician.

"You want to be mindful of the risk when you're going out in a crowded setting," Tirupathi said. "It's very important that you are up to date on bivalent boosters."

That's as York County reported 418 new cases and four deaths in its data submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, bringing its pandemic totals to 147,305 and 1,659 respectively.

The total number of cases are down in hospitals, Tirupathi said, but the people most likely to end up in the hospital due to COVID are older patients who do not have their bivalent boosters. According to state data, York County reported 38 patients in the hospital due to COVID with four in the ICU and two on ventilators.

"It's even more important to catch up on those vaccinations," Tirupathi said. "COVID has its peaks and valleys which happens throughout the year and for the better part of the next few years or even the decade, COVID will be around."

Just because someone hasn't had a severe infection in the past, Tirupathi said, doesn't guarantee that they won't have one in the future.

Tirpuathi said he's skeptical of the federal government's ending of the public health emergency. There will be a number of impacts from that decision, including a lack of easy access to antigen tests as well as Paxlovid or other therapeutic methods of treatment of COVID.

"I'm a bit skeptical of what happens. I hope that there will be continued funding for COVID even after the emergency ends," Tirupathi said.

The end of the emergency declaration is set for May 11, which indicates that the President Joe Biden administration feels the country has moved out of the emergency response phase of the pandemic.

In a letter sent to state governors earlier this month, Department of Health and Human Services secretary Xavier Becerra detailed what the end of the emergency declaration will mean.

"Addressing COVID-19 remains a significant public health priority for the Administration, and over the next few months, we will transition our COVID-19 policies, as well as the current flexibilities enabled by the COVID-19 emergency declarations, into improving standards of care for patients," Becerra wrote, in a draft of the letter as reported by CNN. "We will work closely with partners including state, local, Tribal, and territorial agencies, industry, and advocates, to ensure an orderly transition."

Those with lower incomes are those who Tirupathi worries about most, he said. There isn't coverage for antigen testing with insurance companies or federally qualified health vendors for free. Vaccines may also be affected; there could be a lack of free funding for vaccines.

"If we know anything from the pandemic, inequity especially in minority populations was very stark when it comes to those issues," Tirupathi said.

To prepare, Tirupathi said people should stay up to date on their vaccines, have a healthy supply of masks, stay educated on what the early signs of COVID are and seek help from your primary care provider if you show symptoms.

"You want to put all those layers of protection in front of you-vaccination, masking and avoiding any crowded areas to prevent bad things from happening, especially if you have risk factors," Tirupathi said.

