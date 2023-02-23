Some documents released in Rep. Scott Perry probe — but redactions abound

In its latest filing in the ongoing battle over U.S. Rep. Scott Perry's cellphone, federal prosecutors argued that allowing news organizations to see the documents would damage their investigation.

That filing was unsealed by a judge's order Wednesday, although parts remain redacted and therefore unreadable.

"Granting applicants' requested relief would compromise the government's efforts to investigate serious crimes," one portion of the brief reads. The rest of the sentence is redacted.

MORE:DOJ seeks Scott Perry's text messages as legal battle over records continues

MORE:Three seats on York City Council up for election as Walker, Rivera plan departures

MORE:Mother blames Red Lion school officials, bullies for gay student's death

The legal battle began last August, when the FBI executed a search warrant against the Republican congressman from Carroll Township. Perry, a key ally of President Donald Trump in his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election results, sued the U.S. Department of Justice to get his phone back and block investigators from searching the phone.

Subsequently, media organizations The York Dispatch, PennLive and the York Daily Record jointly sued the U.S. Justice Department in September seeking to have judicial records in the Perry investigation unsealed, including the warrant, warrant application, affidavit and other related documents.

Perry did not respond to a request for comment Thursday. In the past, he has claimed that the seizure of his phone was about hurting his reelection chances, not the events of the 2020 election and subsequent riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The government's brief itself was unsealed by order of Magistrate Judge Susan Schwab after the government declined to appeal a Feb. 7 order that the brief be unsealed with three additional redactions. It is not immediately clear what those three additional redactions conceal.

Under a subheading in the government's latest filing titled "The Government's Investigation," an entire paragraph is redacted. The next sentence that can be read is "As part of this investigation, the government is looking into the involvement of Scott Perry, the congressional representative for the 10th District." The rest of the page and part of the next page is then redacted.

Much of the details regarding the affidavit are redacted, including a lengthy part about specific communications between Perry and others. Also redacted is a sentence regarding probable cause in the affidavit.

As part of its argument for keeping the investigation unsealed, federal authorities noted that they never publicly acknowledged the investigation, which it claims distinguishes it from other cases where courts have granted access to search warrant materials.

"The relief Applicants seek here is unprecedented under these circumstances," government attorneys argued. "Disclosure would be improper under either the common law or the First Amendment."

Unsealing the materials, the government argues, could threaten an ongoing investigation by revealing its scope and nature. In addition, the prosecutors argue witnesses may be unwilling to come forward voluntarily if they knew that their testimony would be public record, and the release of the warrant could damage Perry's reputation without a judicial forum to rehabilitate that reputation.

"In these circumstances, disclosure of the warrant materials and confirmation of the specifics of the investigation could seriously impede the government's ability to continue its investigation unimpeded and without prematurely alerting targets as to its direction," the brief reads.

More:Narcan-resistant drug reaches York County: 'Nobody was prepared for this'

More:Cultural Trails York kicks off with train ride highlighting diversity in business

More:Modernaire Motel could be replaced with shopping center

Meanwhile on Thursday, an attorney for Perry appeared before a federal appeals court to argue against the Justice Department's efforts to view the contents of his cellphone.

The primary argument Perry's lawyer, John Rowley, put forward was that "speech within the legitimate legislative sphere" is protected under the U.S. Constitution, according to NBC News.

“There’s no reason, your honor, that privilege applies to a congressman’s office but not his cellphone," Rowley reportedly said in court, given that members "can use their cellphones to communicate on legislative manners.”

Perry, meanwhile, was recently appointed to serve on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee — the panel that would be tasked with continuing the Jan. 6 investigation if the new GOP majority chose to pursue the subject. He has declined to recuse himself from the matter.

“Well, why should I be limited?” Perry recently told ABC News. "Why should anybody be limited just because someone has made an accusation?"

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.