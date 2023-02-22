Enel Green Power's solar project — Dover's first — moves forward

As another debate over a new solar project in Dover Township rages, the first approved in the township continues on.

Enel Green Power plans to submit its land development plan for its solar project this spring, a company spokesman said.

"Enel North America is actively moving forward," said Jared Foreman, Enel's development manager Jared Foreman. "The Enel engineering team is currently finalizing project design and environmental reviews and we expect to submit the land development plan to Dover Township by late spring."

The Dover Zoning Hearing Board approved a special use exception for Enel Green Power's project in June after a lengthy debate and active pushback from some community members. Over six straight meetings, the 600-acre project was the only topic to be discussed at Zoning Hearing Board meetings before its ultimate approval nearly a year after it was first proposed.

At the time, then-project manager Brittany Staszak said the land development plan, the next step in the approval process, would likely come to Dover Township last fall.

Enel Green Power did not elaborate on the reason for the delay of the land development plan, nor did they elaborate on why Foreman was now development manager for the project. Its land development plan will need to be approved by the township's Planning Commission and then the Board of Supervisors.

Despite the delay, the project is still within the one-year deadline that the Zoning Hearing Board imposed as part of the conditions for approval in June of last year. Other conditions include:

All construction vehicles and traffic are prohibited from using Butter Road bridge to access the official property.

All solar energy system related equipment and accessory structures and buildings shall be set back a minimum of 75 feet from the property line of any nonparticipating adjoining property containing a residential structure and not intended to contain any part of the system.

Fencing shall be installed between required vegetative screening and the solar panels. The fencing also will be screened from adjacent properties by vegetative screening.

Vegetative screening shall reach eight feet in height within five years of planting.

At the time, Enel Green Power said the project would create 75 megawatts of power a year, enough to power 12,000 homes, and would come with other benefits to Dover Township and York County, including benefits for the economy.

The update comes as another solar project is making waves in Dover. After a nearly three-hour meeting last Wednesday, the Zoning Hearing Board delayed a decision on a solar project to its March 15th meeting.

The project, proposed by Solar Renewable Energy (SRE), based in Mechanicsburg, would create a 10,500-panel solar farm at Harmony Grove Road. The project will require a special use exception, like the Enel Green Power project. Steve Crimmel, SRE's sales director, said at the meeting the project would likely power about 700 homes across utility network Met-Ed's network.

Held at the township's community building, the next meeting will likely be held there again in anticipation of a large crowd. Speakers at the meeting were resistant to the idea of another solar project being approved by the Zoning Hearing Board.

