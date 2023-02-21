Historic Modernaire Motel could be replaced with shopping center

The Modernaire Motel, a historic motel built along Lincoln Highway in the 1940s and '50s, is once again in danger of demolition.

A new project called the Mount Zion Commons, advertised on commercial real estate broker Bennett Williams' website, has been proposed for the area in spring 2024. According to the broker, the project would call for the construction of 72,000 square feet of buildings, including "a national convenience store" that has not yet been publicly disclosed.

The developers did not respond to requests for comment but Springettsbury Township records show that a zoning change last fall could pave the way for the area's redevelopment. Minutes from the Oct. 13 Board of Supervisors meeting detail how the Mount Zion Commons team were able to change the zoning ordinance via a unanimous vote by the supervisors.

According to Planning Commission minutes, one of the plans for the area calls for a Wawa convenience store and gas station.

Township Manager Mark Hodgkinson said the township was not currently aware of the developer's schedule for the potential land use.

Board of Supervisors Chair Mark Swomley, who was the only supervisor to vote against denying another developer's attempt to rezone 12.5 acres in the same area in 2015, did not respond to a request for comment.

According to Bennett Williams' listing, there is 66,200 square feet available for leasing in six total spaces once the development is complete. Bennett Williams did not respond to a request for comment.

"With the site’s convenient location, this creates a great opportunity for any retailer looking to join the East York Market," the promotion reads. "While continuing to embrace its agricultural roots, York also has evolved into a manufacturing and business hub."

The McKenna Developmental Group, which had advocated for the zoning ordinance change in Springettsbury Township, did not respond to a request for comment. Neither did attorney Stacey MacNeal, who represented the group at those meetings.

The site listing on Bennett Williams says the plan is currently being proposed. Among the benefits of the area is the proximity to national retailers such as Chick-fil-A, Home Depot, Walmart, Burlington, Giant, Weis, and others.

"The site is located less than a quarter mile from Route 30 and a little over a mile from I-83 offering quick access to major Central PA highways," the site reads.

