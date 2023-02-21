Authorities still investigating cause of destructive Red Lion blaze

Law enforcement are still investigating the cause of a high-risk Red Lion structure fire Sunday that drew 30 fire companies to respond.

"The structure was determined to be a total loss due to the damage from the fire," Trooper James T. Grothey, of the Pennsylvania State Police, said. "The origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation."

Three buildings were destroyed on the 200 block of East Lancaster St. following a fire that began in a vacant building just before 7:30 a.m., according to the York County Office of Emergency Management.

Crews initially arrived to the blaze at 7:23 a.m. in the area of East Lancaster Street and Maple Lane, according to York County 911. More than 30 fire companies from six counties responded to the fire, according to York County OEM spokesperson Ted Czech.

High winds pushed embers to other nearby industrial and residential buildings in Red Lion, causing crews to scatter across the borough to douse potential hot spots.

One firefighter was injured at the scene but refused treatment, OEM said, in a Facebook post.

