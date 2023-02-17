Judge appoints three new members to county Board of Elections

President Judge Maria Musti Cook appointed three people to serve as the Board of Elections for the upcoming 2023 primary and general election.

As of Feb. 14, Felicia Dell, Mark Derr and Christy Fawcett will serve on the 3-member board. The replacements were required because all three county commissioners who serve on the Board of Elections are running for re-election.

Dell, the county's Planning Commission director, replaces President Commissioner Julie Wheeler. Derr, formerly the county's administrator and chief clerk, replaces Commissioner Ron Smith. Fawcett, formerly a Court of Common Pleas judge, replaces Commissioner Doug Hoke.

So far, the Board of Elections has not met this year. Generally, the board meets on Wednesdays following the Board of Commissioners meetings.

Dell did not respond to a request for comment. Attempts to contact Derr and Fawcett through the county were unsuccessful.

The petitioning period, which requires candidates to obtain the required number of signatures, began Tuesday and will continue until March 7. The primary election is May 16, while the general election is Nov. 7.

Bair announces reelection bid: Another York County official has announced their reelection bid.

Barbara Bair, a Republican who was first elected as treasurer in 2000, is running for another term.

"It is a great honor to serve the citizens of York County," Bair said, in a press release Friday. "I have been able to develop a great staff that shares my vision for hard work with positive customer friendly service to the public in this very important County fiscal office."

Bair received an endorsement from Rep. Scott Perry, R-Carroll Township.

So far, no Democrats have formally announced a challenge to Blair.

Bair is one of several elected officials seeking reelection, including Sheriff Rich Kneurleber, Prothonotary Allison Blew and Register of Wills Bryan Tate. In addition, Springettsbury Township resident Scott Burford is running as a Republican for commissioner.

