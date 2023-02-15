York County approves study of housing juvenile detainees at prison

York County officials signed off on a study that would explore the possibility of locating a juvenile detention center at York County Prison.

"There's definite lack of space for detention for children all throughout the state of Pennsylvania, and York County is stepping up to the plate," said Commissioner Doug Hoke, who also serves as president of the Prison Board of Inspectors, after Wednesday's Board of Commissioners meeting.

The $10,000 feasibility study will be conducted by county engineer John Klinedinst, who completed similar studies regarding York County Prison in recent years. Klinedinst said Wednesday the study likely would not take long.

York County closed juvenile detention services at the Youth Development Center in 2010 in order to save money.

Hoke, also a commissioner in 2010, said it made fiscal sense for the county back then.

"We had a lot of discussion," he said. "There were more centers available, so we decided to close that one wing and now we're very much in favor of detention center availability here so we can keep children in York County."

Hoke said renovating the former space at the Youth Development Center would likely cost more than housing juvenile detainees at the prison.

Currently, juveniles who need to be detained are sent to other counties. It does not include juveniles who are tried as adults; Warden Adam Ogle said those juveniles are held separately from adults, though he did not confirm how many are currently be held at the prison.

Upgrades: The county also approved several upgrades for its buildings, including projects at the Judicial Center, Human Services and 911 center.

Those contracts include more than $162,000 to be spent on fire alarm upgrades, in a contract with the Reading-based Berkshire Systems Group, and nearly $58,000 for lighting upgrades through the Harrisburg-based NRG Building Services for the Judicial Center.

Berkshire Systems Group also received over $88,000 for a card access system at the Human Services Center, while the State College-based MCM Consulting Group received over $88,000 to act as project manager for upgrades to the 911 center.

None of the projects will affect county services, nor require shutting the offices down, Chief Clerk Greg Monskie said.

Grant awards: The county also awarded a total of $118,000 in Marcellus Shale Legacy Fund grant funding for four projects that will improve parks across the county.

The $118,000 allocated by the commissioners is the entire allotment the county was given by the grant according to Wade Gobrecht, Planning Commission Assistant Director. Created in 2013, the Marcellus Shale Legacy Fund distributes unconventional gas well impact fees to counties, municipalities and commonwealth agencies.

The county allocated $13,400 to Wrightsville Borough for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant floating canoe/kayak docks; $24,600 to Dallastown Lions Club for ADA-accessible walkways, restroom improvements and electrical upgrades; $40,000 to Brogue Community Lions Club to upgrade pavilion, parking and playground equipment and $40,000 to Manheim Township for toddler equipment, safety mats, fence and an ADA-compliant swing.

