York County to consider building upgrades, juvenile detention center

York County's Board of Commissioners are set to vote Wednesday on infrastructure upgrades to several county buildings, as well as lay the groundwork for a potential juvenile detention center at the York County Prison.

If approved, the county would spend $220,240 on the county's judicial building, $89,318 on its human services center and $88,309.75 on the 911 dispatch center.

Chief Clerk Greg Monskie said via email that none of the upgrades would require county buildings to be shut down or provide interruption to services.

Proposals for the Judicial Center include more than $162,000 to be spent on fire alarm upgrades, in a contract with the Reading-based Berkshire Systems Group, and nearly $58,000 for lighting upgrades via the Harrisburg-based NRG Building Services. The upgrades were included in the county's budget, Monskie said.

MORE:York County considers new juvenile detention center at prison

MORE:Parents file lawsuit against school district's empathy-based curriculum

MORE:Surveillance video helped lead to arrests following York City shooting: police

Meanwhile, the county is considering an $89,000 contract with Berkshire for a new keycard access system for the Human Services Center at 100 West Market St., York. That money will come out of the capital reserve and is "much needed" according to Monskie. Finally, the State College-based MCM Consulting Group could receive an $88,000 professional services contract to manage and coordinate a renovation project for the 911 center at 120 Davies Drive, York. That contract is acting as project manager for the replacement of 25 911 consoles and associated floor and cabling and comes out of the county's capital reserve.

The county will also consider a contract for a feasibility study for the creation of a juvenile detention space inside York County Prison. The contract, not to exceed $10,000, could go to CS Davidson.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Currently, juveniles who must be detained must go to other counties in Pennsylvania. That does not include juveniles tried as adults, who are housed at the prison. York County Prison Warden Adam Ogle said those juveniles are housed separately from adult offenders, though he did not clarify how many juveniles are currently being held at York County Prison.

The feasibility study would be the third conducted on the prison in the past year by CS Davidson.. The other two studies concerned the creation of a competency restoration center for in-house treatment for those who've been deemed incompetent because of active mental illness, an intellectual disability or substance abuse concerns and the relocation of Central Booking from its current site at the Judicial Center to the prison.

The Commissioners meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the second-floor meeting room in the York County Administrative Center, 28 East Market St., York.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.