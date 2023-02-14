More county officials announce reelection bids as petitions begin circulating

Several county officials announced reelection bids in advance of Tuesday, the official first day for candidates to circulate nomination petitions for the coming 2023 election.

Prothonotary Allison Blew, Register of Wills Bryan Tate and Sheriff Rich Keuerleber all recently announced their reelection bids.

“My number one priority is providing compassionate customer service while being an efficient and effective filing office,” Blew said, in a written statement.

Blew, formerly the vice chair of the York County Republican Committee, and is seeking the Republican nomination. She was elected to her first term in 2019.

Tate, first elected in 2019, is seeking the Republican nomination. He was formerly the chief of staff to former Congressman Todd Platts and the vice president and chief development officer of the York County Community Foundation.

"We made great strides this term in increasing customer service and citizen accessibility," he said, "and I look forward to accomplishing even more.”

Keuerleber, who has served as sheriff since 2008, is seeking the Republican nomination.

"If reelected, I will continue to run my office effectively and efficiently while working hard to keep our loved ones safe and protected throughout York County," Keuerleber said, in a written statement.

So far, no Democrats have announced challenges for these offices. Any candidates would have until Mar. 7 to circulate petitions before filing them on Mar. 8. Voters must register by May 9 for the primary on May 16.

In addition to those elected officials, all three commissioners are seeking re-election. That includes President Julie Wheeler and Commissioner Ron Smith, both Republicans, and Democrat Doug Hoke. Another Republican, Springettsbury Township resident Scott Burford, announced his campaign for commissioner as well.

The petitioning period, which requires candidates to obtain the required number of signatures, began Tuesday and will continue until March 7. The primary election is May 16, while the general election is Nov. 7.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.