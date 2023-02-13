Developer pitches a second solar farm in Dover Township

Contrary to the popular saying, lighting can strike the same place twice.

And developers apparently hope solar power will, too.

After the discussion of a solar farm in Dover Township caused extensive controversy and delay for months on end before its eventual approval, Dover is set to discuss another.

The Dover Zoning Hearing Board will discuss a 27-acre solar farm, proposed by Solar Renewable Energy LLC, at its Feb. 15 meeting.

Solar Renewable Energy, a Mechanisburg-based company, currently reports 28 projects on its website across Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Virginia and Washington, D.C. That includes Commonwealth Charter Academy in Harrisburg, Troegs Brewery in Hershey and Rhode Island Row in Washington, D.C.

The company did not respond to requests for comment.

The proposed solar project would be located on Harmony Grove Road and would require a special use exception from the township.

Dover Township Planning Director John McLucas said the exception is for a Principal Solar Energy System (PSES) and that the minimum size to obtain that exception is 25 acres.

While the Planning Commission did approve the project at its Feb. 1 meeting, McLucas said the developer was likely to withdraw its request for two variances regarding fencing and decommissioning. A decommissioning variance, if approved, would not require the developer to return the land to its natural state if the solar farm was built and then taken down at a later date.

If approved, the solar farm would be the second since the Zoning Board approved a 600-acre solar project by Enel Green Power last year. That project took eight meetings to be approved after extensive debate from both supporters and opponents.

According to meeting minutes, that project has not come to the Planning Commission, Board of Supervisors or the Zoning Hearing Board since it was approved. Enel Green Power project manager Brittany Staszak did not respond to a request for comment.

One group that had heavily opposed the Enel Green Power solar project, Keep Dover Beautiful, also did not respond to a request for comment. The group had not posted on its social media platforms or its website about the project, either.

While generally Zoning Hearing Board meetings are held at the township building, McLucas said the meeting had been moved due to anticipation of a large turnout. The meeting will be held on Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. in the Community Room of the Dover Township Community Building, 3700 Davidsburg Road, Dover, PA, 17315.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.