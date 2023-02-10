Four new COVID deaths reported in York County

York County added four COVID deaths in the last week, a sign that the disease remains a steady presence despite plans to lift the emergency designation later this year.

According to state Department of Health data, county health authorities reported 394 new cases and four deaths, bringing pandemic totals to 146,476 and 1,653, respectively.

Meanwhile, the county added just 64 flu cases to its total of 10,339. Flu cases have stabilized greatly over the past few months, curbing fears that the flu season could cause a "tripledemic" between COVID, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

"We aren't seeing a high rate of hospitalizations and deaths among COVID-19 and influenza patients," Dr. John Goldman, a UPMC infectious disease specialist, said Friday.

MORE:Health experts warn that end of COVID emergency doesn't mean end of threat

MORE:Last seen in West Manchester: 18-year-old woman missing under 'suspicious circumstances'

MORE:Homicide suspect fights additional intimidation charges

Goldman said UPMC hospitals in central Pennsylvania are treating two people with flu and 32 who tested positive for COVID; none of those people are on a ventilator, and only three were vaccinated.

"With vaccination and pre-existing immunity COVID-19 is still a common disease but has become much less severe," Goldman said. "We strongly urge adults and children to get their flu shots and their COVID booster. Influenza and COVID vaccinations protects us from severe disease, hospitalization, and death."

That comes as the federal government seems set to end the pandemic prohibition against ending Medicaid coverage, which could affect hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians who currently receive free healthcare.

Last December, Congress ordered states to begin checking eligibility on April 1. According to the Associated Press, Pennsylvania's Medicaid rolls grew by nearly 30% during the pandemic.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

State officials say 593,000 people who are currently enrolled are no longer eligible — their income has risen above income eligibility limits, for instance. Another 577,000 people currently enrolled haven’t submitted financial information recently and the state isn’t sure if they’re still eligible.

“We’re just very concerned about the broad implications it’s going to have on people’s access to health care,” said Amy Lowenstein, a lawyer and director of policy for the Philadelphia-based nonprofit Pennsylvania Health Law Project. “It’s not the losing of it, but it’s the losing of it by people who are still eligible and don’t know where to go.”

The state will take 12 months to go through the eligibility checks, after it initially said it would carry it out in six months.

Harrisburg-based nonprofit Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children is asking Gov. Josh Shapiro's administration to guarantee that those up to 21 can keep their coverage for another year.

That will protect children from losing health insurance, even if temporarily, while providing peace of mind for parents and lightening the administrative burden on caseworkers, spokesperson Carolyn Myers told the AP.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.