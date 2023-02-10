Authorities silent on physical altercation involving Sen. Mike Regan

Law enforcement officials refuse to answer questions about an incident in which state Sen. Mike Regan physically moved a protester out of the way as the Camp Hill Republican entered a Harrisburg political fundraiser.

The protester, Michael Bagdes-Canning, said he was told by a responding officer that he would face a disorderly conduct charge. But that charge never showed up in court records and, more than a week later, Bagdes-Canning said he believed it may have been dropped.

Officials from the Harrisburg police, the Capitol police and the Dauphin County DA's office did not respond to repeated requests for comment. It's not clear if there's an active investigation against Bagdes-Canning or Regan. A paralegal for the DA's office said they could find no record of any citation issued against Bagdes-Canning.

A spokesperson for Regan, who represents parts of Cumberland and York counties, cast blame on the protesters for the incident that took place outside Rubicon, an upscale Harrisburg restaurant.

"Those people were trapped inside and they looked like were in danger," said Bruce McLanahan, Regan's chief of staff, who is shown in the Jan. 31 video opening the door for Regan.

McLanahan said a contact in the Harrisburg police department told him there was an ongoing investigation, but The York Dispatch could not independently confirm that.

In the video provided by progressive activist Sean Kitchen, Regan is shown walking down North Street in Harrisburg toward the restaurant. The lawmaker is seen encountering Bagdes-Canning, who walks with a cane, kneeling in front of the entrance in a white hazmat suit to protest pollution and environmental policy. Regan, a former U.S. marshal, grasps Badges-Canning with his left arm and pull him away from the door as another unidentified man walking with Regan opens the door to Mangia Qui, an affiliated Harrisburg restaurant that shares the space with Rubicon. Regan then steps over Bagdes-Canning to enter the restaurant.

Michael Huff, an attorney who's been advising Bagdes-Canning, said there's occasionally a delay between the citation being issued and when it's filed with the court. If that citation ever does get filed, Huff said he'd be representing the activist.

"Obviously, we’re not happy with the fact that it was the senator who moved him from the site where he was practicing his First Amendment rights," Huff said. "We’re very disappointed in his actions."

Bagdes-Canning, who ran as the Green Party's candidate for lieutenant governor in 2022, said he's still considering his options for civil litigation.

Regan did not respond to requests for comment. McLanahan, his chief of staff, confirmed the protest organized by the progressive organization March on Harrisburg was held in front of a fundraiser for fellow state Sen. Scott Martin, R-Lancaster.

"There were some protesters blocking the entryway to the restaurant," McLanahan said Thursday. "State law authorizes individuals to use reasonable force if an entry way is blocked and that's what occurred."

Jason Ercole, a spokesperson for Martin, described the incident as "a publicity stunt" in a written statement.

Bagdes-Canning, who's also the mayor of Cherry Valley borough in Butler County, has been involved in a number of protests in Harrisburg and statewide. In 2016, he was arrested during a protest of GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump at a Pittsburgh fundraiser.

As a result of the 2016 incident, Bagdes-Canning said he paid a fine to resolve a disorderly conduct charge and was ordered to avoid the fundraiser venue, the Duquesne Club, for six months.

During the Harrisburg incident, Bagdes-Canning and the other protesters were specifically highlighting environmental issues. He said the group called themselves the "toxic cleanup crew" — hence the hazmat suits.

Martin serves on the Environmental Resources and Energy Committee and as chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Bagdes-Canning, who is shown using a cane in the video, said the incident with Regan left him in "intense pain," but that had gone away after a few days.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.