Lost tapes and settlement payments: Inside York County Prison's C-SAU affair

York County's settlement agreement with a controversial prison contractor reveals that recordings from inside York County Prison were reportedly misplaced by the guard trainer, who — along with the county — faces litigation over alleged civil rights abuses.

The documents, obtained by The York Dispatch via a Right-to-Know request, also show the county paid an additional $43,500 before severing ties with Corrections Special Applications Unit. County officials said the payments covered additional equipment but declined to provide specifics.

Last month, when York County approved the settlement, officials told the Dispatch that the county had paid the balance of its $252,770 contract with C-SAU and had no further financial obligations. They made no mention of the additional $43,500 payment.

The settlement agreement includes a sworn affidavit from C-SAU's leader, Joseph Garcia, concerning surveillance and training videos Garcia says he cannot return to the county.

"I do not have possession of any of those tapes because they were on a hard drive in a portable computer that crashed and I was unable to retrieve any of the video tapes that were in my possession and on that portable computer," Garcia said in the signed affidavit.

Signing that affidavit puts Garcia under the threat of perjury charges, according to the document. Garcia did not respond to requests for comment about the settlement and payments made.

It's not clear from the documents what could've been contained on the videos the county asked Garcia to return. York County Prison Warden Adam Ogle declined comment on the matter.

County Commissioner Doug Hoke, who also serves as president of the Prison Board of Inspectors, said he didn't know what was on the tapes that went missing.

"I can only say that [Garcia] signed off on it," Hoke said. "I certainly hope he's being truthful."

During C-SAU's initial $122,850 contract with the county in 2020, Ogle had to step in to stop Garcia from using video taken inside the prison to promote his company, which touted itself as an elite unit that works in the most dangerous prisons in the world.

"I understand that you cannot make out the likeness of any inmate, but we do not allow any video from YCP to be shared with the public without a court order," Ogle wrote in a May 2021 email to Garcia that the Dispatch also obtained via a records request. "I appreciate you taking the video down."

C-SAU faces allegations of various inmate abuses at the county prison.

In a March 2021 incident, inmates reported being forced to stand facing a wall for several hours while weapons were pointed at them. Two inmates said they were forced to walk through the prison in handcuffs with their genitals exposed. Attorneys for the inmates, who subsequently filed a lawsuit against both C-SAU and the county, alleged C-SAU violated the constitutional rights of inmates and turned the prison into a “militarized environment.”

Garcia has a history of similar allegations and, according to a private investigator hired by Allegheny County, spent time in a British prison for conspiracy to commit serious bodily harm.

Last year, a judge issued a default judgment against Garcia for not showing up to face a lawsuit filed against his company — and the county — by inmates at York County Prison.

As part of the county's settlement agreement with C-SAU, York County paid $43,500 to C-SAU for what's described as additional equipment. A list of that equipment was redacted by the county in its Right-to-Know response.

"The equipment is necessary for our SORT team," Chief Clerk Greg Monskie said, via email. "After doing a study, it turns out that it saved the County quite a bit of money to simply purchase the equipment we had possession of from Garcia as opposed to purchasing it from other sources."

It remains unclear what precisely the county received for its $43,500.

The settlement agreement includes provisions stipulating that the document is deemed confidential, barring Garcia from discussing it — except for when such disclosure is required by law. C-SAU and the county also cannot publish or reveal to the public any training or operational material except if they are compelled by a court order, according to the document.

"Confidentiality is a material part of this agreement and is intended to be binding on Garcia personally, C-SAU and their agents and other representatives," the document reads.

Based on the settlement, the only elements of the county's second $252,770 contract with C-SAU that remain in effect are provisions requiring C-SAU to defend the county against litigation regarding its training tactics and techniques.

Read the full text of the settlement agreement and affidavit below:

According to Allegheny County Jail Warden Orlando Harper, York was one of two Pennsylvania counties that recommended C-SAU in 2021, when Allegheny was seeking to hire the contractor. However, Allegheny County subsequently barred its prison from entering into a contract with C-SAU over various concerns.

Noelle Hanrahan, a private investigator hired by Allegheny County, called Garcia "the Bernie Madoff of correctional consultants" in an interview with The York Dispatch in 2021.

"You couldn't have done an inquiry without running into problems," Hanrahan told The York Dispatch in a 2021 interview — prior to the York County Board of Commissioners' decision to sign a second contract with C-SAU.

The lawsuit by inmates at York County Prison continues after a federal judge denied a motion by York County to dismiss the plaintiffs' allegations that county officials conspired with C-SAU to deprive inmates of their rights, among several other aspects of the lawsuit.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.