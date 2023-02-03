Health experts warn that end of COVID emergency doesn't mean end of threat

The White House may have announced plans to end the official COVID-19 public health emergency designation on May 11 but public health officials warn that the threat of the disease continues.

“It’s important to understand that COVID is still around," said Dr. John Goldman, a UPMC infectious disease physician.

York County's COVID numbers remained relatively stable over the past week. The county reported 466 cases and three deaths to its pandemic totals of 146,082 and 1,649 respectively, according to the state Department of Health.

MORE:COVID deaths on the rise in York County, but new cases remain steady

MORE:State Sen. Mike Regan involved in physical altercation with protester: Video

MORE:Private services planned for Jon and Tim Kinsley, victims of avalanche

Goldman said UPMC isn't seeing the high rate of hospitalizations or deaths among COVID-19 or flu patients that it experienced earlier in the pandemic.

"With vaccination and pre-existing immunity COVID-19 is still a common disease but has become much less severe," he said. "We strongly urge adults and children to get their flu shots and their COVID booster.”

Health experts like Goldman are concerned about the impact of the ending of the public health emergency first instituted in January 2020. He said one of the concerns is that people without insurance would have to pay for COVID testing and vaccinations, and that a declaration does not change the trajectory of the virus.

Dr. Oluwatomi Uwazota, director of York City's Bureau of Health, said COVID and flu cases are trending down since December, with the majority of cases being in the working-age population. However, she noted, there may be underreported cases because the surveillance does not include at-home test results.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

"When public health emergency declarations end," Uwazota said, "one worries about whether or not people in the city can get services, including tests and treatments as easily as they did when the public health declaration is active."

Dr. Michael Seim, senior vice president and chief quality officer of WellSpan Health, said the hospital system was evaluating the potential impacts of the public health emergency.

Jennifer Kates, senior vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation, told the New York Times the emergency declaration had provided more people with access to services that may not have been otherwise covered by insurance.

“To the extent that it might let people let their guard down from one day to the next, that could raise some challenges,” she said.

As noted by the New York Times, the U.S. House of Representatives passed votes to immediately end the public health emergency and to stop the vaccine mandate for health care workers Tuesday. In addition, the House passed a vote to curtail remote-work policies Wednesday, signaling that Republicans are attempting to use public health policies against Democrats.

"Gladly just voted for the SHOW UP Act to end the absurdly liberal telework policies for federal workers that continued under the guise of COVID," Rep. Scott Perry, R-Carroll Township, said in a tweet Wednesday. "This requires fed agencies to revert to pre-pandemic telework policy, and for workers to actually show up for work just like you do."

Meanwhile, flu cases continue their rapid decrease. The county reported 89 new cases for a total of 10,275, part of Pennsylvania's total of 176,498 since the flu season began.

While the World Health Organization (WHO) believes COVID is still a worldwide emergency, the organization acknowledged that the pandemic was "probably" at a transition point.

"Achieving higher levels of population immunity globally, either through infection and/or vaccination, may limit the impact of SARS-CoV-2 on morbidity and mortality, but there is little doubt that this virus will remain a permanently established pathogen in humans and animals for the foreseeable future," a statement from WHO following a meeting of its advisory committee in January reads as reported by CNN.

"While eliminating this virus from human and animal reservoirs is highly unlikely, mitigation of its devastating impact on morbidity and mortality is achievable and should continue to be a prioritized goal."

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.