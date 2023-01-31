After six long years and $52 million, Yorktowne Hotel reopens for business

A York County icon has finally reopened for business.

Downtown York's Yorktowne Hotel, nearly 100 years old, reopened for business Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"Very excited," Managing Director Michael Blum said after the ceremony. "Could not be more excited to introduce this fully restored, historic property to the community. As you can tell, the outpouring from the community is just overwhelming."

Tuesday's ribbon-cutting was attended by a who's who of York County, including York City Mayor Michael Helfrich, York County District Attorney Dave Sunday, President Commissioner Julie Wheeler and Commissioners Doug Hoke and Ron Smith.

The Yorktowne Hotel, which closed in 2016, was initially supposed to reopen in 2019. Various delays pushed its opening to 2023 and ballooned its budget to $52 million, 170% of the anticipated cost.

But people were all smiles as the 123-room hotel reopened for business.

"We all have a Yorktowne story, and today, you are all part of it," Kevin Schreiber, CEO and president of the York County Economic Alliance, said during the ceremony.

As the event went on, employees at the front desk were checking people into their stay. Blum said the hotel was nearly full for Tuesday night.

"In 1925, York's Chamber of Commerce undertook a community fundraising effort and campaign so that York could have a proper downtown hotel," Schreiber said. "It is fitting that today, we open this community hotel nearly one century later, once again driven by this York community."

The reception afterwards even included a sly reference to the long and often tumultuous journey the opening took: a signature cocktail with cognac, creme de cacao and cream.

The name? "Le Tant Attendu," or "The Long Awaited."

To book a stay at the Yorktowne hotel or check out its amenities, including a penthouse bar and several event spaces, visit the hotel's website.

