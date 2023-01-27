York County finalizes two labor contracts; child welfare office remains

Three groups of York County employees entered the New Year seeking new labor contracts with the county. After a series of agreements in the last week, only one remains.

"This has been an ongoing process and we've worked through," Commissioner Ron Smith said. "It's taken a little bit longer than I would've liked it to but at the end of the day, I think that we've done a good job for the employees through this and the residents are going to see the benefit of it."

At Wednesday's Board of Commissioners meeting, the county signed new contracts with the York County Detective Association and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME). The last remaining contract for the county to negotiate is with the employees of the Area Agency on Aging and Children, Youth and Families (CYF), perhaps the highest profile of the groups as the agency grappled with short-staffing.

Chief Clerk Greg Monskie said the county was still in negotiations after having received a counter-proposal earlier this month.

"We're evaluating that right now," he said.

SEIU Local 668 business agent Erik Strobl, who represents that group of employees, did not return a request for comment.

According to Monskie, part of the negotiations with the detectives included increased compensation for detectives who have more law enforcement experience in their background.

"We gave them an additional 5 cents an hour for every year of law enforcement experience they have," Monskie said.

That's in addition to a $2 per hour increase as other county employees have received and a 3% increase per year through the end of the contract in 2026.

Kyle King, spokesman for District Attorney David Sunday, had no comment when reached via email. The county employs 17 detectives currently.

Negotiations with AFSCME were complicated, Monskie said, due to the need to separate out 911 center employees from the other employees represented. For example, 911 center employees receive compensation for when they reach another level in their training. The union represents 175 total employees, which also includes parks and recreation.

All employees under AFSCME received a $2 per hour increase backdated to Jan. 1, 2022. They will also receive a 3% increase each year until the contract ends in 2025. The union did not respond to a request for comment.

"I'm glad we settled it," Commissioner Doug Hoke said of the contracts.

President Commissioner Julie Wheeler commended the work of Monskie in getting the contracts done.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.