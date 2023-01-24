York County Prison's use of force declined in recent years, but remains high

Corrections officers at York County Prison used force on inmates the exact same number of times last year as it did in 2021, according to county data.

But two months of each year stood out as having a high amount of those incidents: The county reported 48 incidents in October — its highest rate since July 2021. In total, it reported 282 incidents in both 2022 and 2021.

"We do not report routine use of cuffs or shackles, as we use them frequently for transports, line movements [and] escorts in the prison," said Warden Adam Ogle. "Any time we have to restrain inmates who are harming themselves, harming others, or are actively in an altercation and refusing orders to cease, we would list all restraints that we applied."

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

DOC spokesperson Maria Bivens said the DOC would likely release the data on use of force incidents from 2022, which compiles all county prisons, in April. The York County data was acquired through the use of right-to-know.

A recent WITF investigation of 456 incidents across 25 county jails in Pennsylvania during the last quarter of 2021.

York County Prison faced increased scrutiny due to a lawsuit by inmates who alleged civil rights abuses related to the county's prison training contractor, Corrections Special Applications Unit (C-SAU). Last week, the county cut ties with C-SAU, ending its contract 10 months early but paying out the $252,770 to the group led by Joseph Garcia.

In a March 2021 incident, inmates reported being forced to stand facing a wall for several hours while weapons were pointed at them. Two inmates also reported being forced to walk through the prison in handcuffs with their genitals exposed. Attorneys for the inmates allege C-SAU violated the constitutional rights of inmates and turned the prison into a “militarized environment.”

Noah Barth, of Pennsylvania Prison Society, said the advocacy organization hasn't encountered new allegations from York County inmates since the initial C-SAU complaints in 2021.

County officials said C-SAU completed the training covered in its most recent contract — signed after the 2021 allegations — but declined to provide specific dates when any additional training was conducted.

Garcia had a history of similar allegations and, according to a private investigator hired by Allegheny County, spent time in a British prison for conspiracy to commit serious bodily harm.

Last year, a judge issued a default judgment against Garcia for reportedly failing to respond to the lawsuit. The county, meanwhile, continues to contest it.

MORE:York County cuts ties with C-SAU, its controversial prison contractor

MORE:MLK event empowers York: 'I just want to see a better day for all of our kids'

MORE:Hanover Police probe Carlisle Street shooting

The recent WITF investigation showed nearly one in three uses of force incidents statewide involved people who had a mental health crisis or who had a known mental illness.

One of those incidents, as reported by WITF, included the death of Ishmail Thompson in Dauphin County. Records show that when Thompson ran away from jail staff during an attempted strip search, an officer pepper-sprayed him in the face and then tried taking him to the ground. He would later die; the county's coroner would rule he died of “complications from cardiac dysrhythmia,” but could not identify why.

Dauphin County spokesperson Brett Hambright declined to comment on the specifics of Thompson’s case but said nearly half of the people at the jail have a mental illness, “along with a significant number of incarcerated individuals with violent propensities.”

“There are always going to be use of force incidents at the prison,” Hambright told WITF. “Some of them will involve mentally ill inmates due to volume.”

Uses of force categorized include the use of handcuffs, restraints, a restraint chair, shackles, other restraints, chemical agents, stun devices, batons and firearms.

The use of "other restraints," Ogle said, was the use of court-ordered chemical restraints or medication ordered by a physician to calm someone down.

"From time to time we have severely mentally ill inmates who are in need of involuntary mental health/medical treatment. That process involves a judge, attorney and mental health provider," Ogle said. "We receive a court order to use force necessary to assist the medical department in administering the treatment. "

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

As a hypothetical, Ogle said that if there were two inmates who were fighting, they may use cuffs and shackles to restrain them and use a restraint chair to bring them to the medical department. That would be three uses of restraints that would all be reported.

Use of force at York County Prison was higher in 2021 and 2022 than the previous three years. However, it's down significantly from its peak in 2015, 2016 and 2017. Those years saw 394, 517 and 510 use of force reports, respectively.

The county used a restraint technique called "four-point restraints" at various times throughout 2022, according to the data released to The York Dispatch. The total number of times the restraint technique was used was 17 times; the highest number reported was 10 times during October.

During a recent York County Prison Board of Inspectors meeting, Ogle said the prison may obtain other mitigation measures, including the possible use of a padded cell. That would be used for prisoners who self-harm, he said.

"Instead of having to always take someone out of a cell and put them in a restraint chair or restraint bed," Ogle said, "it's better to have them in an area that's safer where they can't hurt themselves."

More:York City Council revisits controversial ShotSpotter and video camera programs

More:Ex-chief admits to taking funds from fire company; felony charges dropped

More:Investors to Think Loud partners: Show us the books

There are other alternatives that address the mental health needs of inmates.

WITF reported that Chicago's Cook County corrections department doesn’t have a warden. Rather, it has an “executive director” who is also a trained psychologist. Its jail includes a mental health transition center that offers alternative housing — a “college setting of Quonset huts and gardens,” County Sheriff Tom Dart said.

Dart told WITF that officers received additional training on how and when to use force. “Our role is to keep people safe, and if you have someone with a mental illness, I just don’t see how Tasers and [pepper] spray can do anything other than aggravate issues, and can only be used as the last conceivable option,” Dart said.

York County Prison will next be inspected by the Department of Corrections on March 1, according to the DOC website.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.