Doug Hoke plans to run for reelection

The longest tenured York County commissioner will once again ask for residents' votes this year.

Vice President Commissioner Doug Hoke, who first joined the board in 2008, announced his reelection campaign Wednesday.

"I want to continue improving the quality of life for our residents, creating opportunities for our local businesses and supporting the farming community in our county," said Hoke, a Democrat.

Hoke is the only Democrat to announce so far. Three Republicans are also planning to run, including incumbent President Commissioner Julie Wheeler, Commissioner Ron Smith and a challenger, Springettsbury Township resident Scott Burford.

Democratic Party of York chairperson Chad Baker said last week the party was speaking with several candidates at all levels of government and would have more to share once the petitioning period begins in February.

The petitioning period begins Feb. 14 and lasts until March 7; candidates must gather 250 signatures to be on the ballot in the May primary.

Voters who are registered as Republicans or Democrats will select two nominees for their party during the May 16 primaries. Of those four candidates, the top three voter-getters in November will be elected to the Board of Commissioners.

