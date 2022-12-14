York County government to close Thursday as winter storm approaches

York County will close all departments and buildings Thursday as a precautionary measure in advance of the season's first winter storm.

"If you have to head out, stay safe," the county announced, in a written statement.

York and surrounding counties will be under a winter weather advisory from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. Current forecasts call for between 1 and inches of precipitation, coming down as snow or sleet depending on temperatures. The NWS also called for up to a tenth of an inch of ice as well as wind gusts as high as 35 mph.

More:How much snow will York County get from its first winter storm of the season?

More:BB gun-wielding man prompted Red Lion school lockdown: police

More:Holiday COVID surge is here — and it comes amid unprecedented flu season

To stay updated on the NWS's latest weather projections, visit their website. For the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions from Pennsylvania's 511PA, call 5-1-1 or visit their website.