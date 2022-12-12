Local attorney wins statewide NAACP election

A local attorney has been elected president of the NAACP Pennsylvania State Conference.

"I can be the spokesperson for the NAACP across the state," said Sandra Thompson, who previously served as president of the York NAACP. "It's about empowering and educating and building upon and rebuilding where necessary the influence of the NAACP."

Among other things, the local NAACP chapter advocated for the CROWN Act passed earlier this year by York City council. The local ordinance protects people against bias against hair styles such as braids, dreadlocks and cornrows.

"It took years to get here, to walk in that courtroom and courthouse with natural hair," Thompson said, when the act was passed. "With us now being empowered, we can now empower younger generations — and that's what's needed."

Thompson was also the NAACP representative who read a statement opposing the York County Prison contract with controversial contractor C-SAU.

The local NAACP chapter also opposed the creation a surveillance system similar to a system in Lancaster, arguing that it would have disproportionate impact on BIPOC communities within the city.

On Monday, Thompson said the state committee assists local units.

"That's what we're there to do," she said, "to make sure that each local unit is empowered with the knowledge to address any issues that they may face in their communities."

