Pipe replacement to close Windsor Road for a few weeks

A pipe replacement project will close Windsor Road in East York for a few weeks later this month, according to PennDOT.

A department maintenance crew will replace the pipe on the road between Dietz Road and Kendale Road beginning Dec. 27. PennDOT said a detour will be in place during the closure using Cape Horn Road (Route 24), Lombard Road (Route 2007) and Freysville Road (Route 2009).

Windsor Road will remain open to local traffic on either side of the closure.

The location is shown on the map below:

To check conditions on major roadways, visit 511PA. Free and available 24 hours a day, the service provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to traffic cameras. It is also available through a smartphone app or by calling 5-1-1.

