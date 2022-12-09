Pipe replacement to close Windsor Road for a few weeks

A pipe replacement project will close Windsor Road in East York for a few weeks later this month, according to PennDOT.

A department maintenance crew will replace the pipe on the road between Dietz Road and Kendale Road beginning Dec. 27. PennDOT said a detour will be in place during the closure using Cape Horn Road (Route 24), Lombard Road (Route 2007) and Freysville Road (Route 2009).

More:York-Adams League weekend scoreboard: Keep up with all the action

More:'Unbelievable': Springettsbury woman describes deadly rogue wave hitting cruise ship

More:Ruins Hall, a public arts haven, receives $1 million grant for repairs

Windsor Road will remain open to local traffic on either side of the closure.

The location is shown on the map below:

To check conditions on major roadways, visit 511PA. Free and available 24 hours a day, the service provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to traffic cameras. It is also available through a smartphone app or by calling 5-1-1.

For more information on PennDOT news and traffic alerts, visit the PennDOT District 8 website. Information about infrastructure can be found at the District 8 results website.