Negotiations continue with York County employees

As the end of the year approaches, York County continues negotiations with several groups of employees that have labor contracts expiring at the end of the year.

Chief Clerk Greg Monskie said the county is still in negotiations with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), Service Employees Local Union (SEIU) Local 668 and the District Attorney's office.

"I am cautiously optimistic that we will get them all done before the end of the year but that may depend on the processes that each of our unions have to go through," Monskie said.

Erik Strobl, SEIU Local 668's business agent, said he was hopeful that the two sides could come to an agreement. SEIU represents 206 employees of Children Youth and Families as well as the Area Agency on Aging.

"We're trying to schedule at least one more bargaining date before expiration if not two," Strobl said.

AFSCME did not respond to a request for comment. The union represents several sets of employees — 175 in all — that include 911 dispatchers and parks and recreation.

Monskie said he believes the county is close to final proposals with each of the unions, though then those proposals would need to be voted on by the respective unions.

There are 17 detectives from the DA's office that are in contract negotiations, according to Monskie. DA spokesman Kyle King declined to comment on the contract negotiations.

The county came to an agreement with another group earlier this year on a new contract. That 4-year-long contract, with employees of the Youth Development Center, was ratified by the Board of Commissioners in November and will apply until 2026.

If contracts cannot be reached before the end of the year, Monskie said the biggest concern is that salary increases due to employees would be delayed.

"As always, however, that would be paid retroactively to the employees once the contract is ratified," Monskie said.

Even if contracts are not reached, county employees will work under the old contract until a new contract is approved by both sides.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.