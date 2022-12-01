Dillsburg man led troopers on car chase across three counties: state police

A Dillsburg man faces a battery of charges after allegedly leading troopers on a car chase that began in West Manchester Township and traversed three counties, state police say.

Devin Michael Stough, 28, allegedly ran a red light in the township, nearly striking an officer there, according to police. Troopers observed Stough's vehicle a short time later and initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Rt. 15 and Glenwood Road.

State police say the vehicle fled, leading troopers on a pursuit that continued across Adams, Cumberland and York counties until the vehicle was immobilized.

More:Man pleads guilty to firing gun during confrontation at Walmart

More:Husband arraigned while charged in wife's stabbing death

More:Trial in 2-year-old Dante Mullinix's death expected to begin next week

Stough faces charges of aggravated assault, vandalism, reckless driving and attempting to elude an officer.

He was held at York County Prison, unable to post bail of $100,000, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Jan. 23, 2023.