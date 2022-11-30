York County unveils 2023 budget: Will there be a tax increase?

York County officials revealed a proposed $693 million budget for 2023 on Wednesday which — unlike last year — does not call for a tax increase.

The millage rate will remain at 6.9. According to Tyler Chronister, the county's chief financial officer, that means the owner of a home assessed at $100,000 would pay $690 in county property taxes.

"I think it's a great thing that we were able to put together a budget that doesn't have a tax increase for the people," Chief Clerk Greg Monskie said.

It was the first budget process for both Monskie and Chronister, although the county contracted former chief clerk and county administrator Mark Derr to help with the process.

More:York County certifies vote amid legal challenge demanding recount

More:Election certification delays few, but a 'test run' for 2024

More:Plans approved to transform former Memorial Hospital into 96 apartment units

Despite the lack of a tax increase, the proposed budget does call for $25 million in additional spending compared to the 2022 budget. Some of that revenue is covered by state and federal federal funding sources.

President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said at the meeting the largest driver of the budget was wages and benefits.

Other key expenses in the coming year's budget include a series of HVAC improvements to the Judicial Center at a cost of $2 million and $500,000 in renovations to the county's dispatch center.

Chronister said two chillers at the Judicial Center that are set to be replaced were original to when the building was built and will need to be disassembled in the basement before removal. The new chillers will be brought in in pieces and assembled there, he said.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

"I'm obviously happy we don't have a tax increase," Commissioner Doug Hoke said after the meeting where the budget was introduced. "I'm happy the way it came out."

The budget documents are available on York County's website or in person at the York County Commissioners' Office, 28 E. Market St.

The budget is expected to be discussed and possibly approved at the Dec. 21 Board of Commissioners meeting.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.

"