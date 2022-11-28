York County certifies election results reflecting a 60% voter turnout

York County voters were highly motivated, with the final midterm election results certified Monday reflecting a more than 60% voter turnout — the highest in recent history.

"This is my favorite part of the election," county Elections Director Julie Haertsch said, "because everybody thinks you come out and vote and it's over. But, for us, the work is just beginning."

During a short meeting Monday, the Board of Elections certified the results. In total, the county reported 187,605 votes cast. That means that 60.1% of the county's 311,926 registered voters cast a ballot during the midterm election.

This year's voter turnout is higher than any of the last four midterm elections. Those turnouts were 54%, 45%, 49% and 47%, respectively.

More:What could Pa.'s shifting political landscape mean for York County?

More:Protection order withdrawn against ex-cop accused of molesting youth

More:Northern York County Regional Police plans to build new headquarters

The one point of contention Wednesday came from the county's rejection of 74 provisional ballots due to the lack of one or more signatures from poll workers. Commissioner Doug Hoke, a Democrat, was the lone official who spoke in favor of approving those contested ballots.

"I asked for this to be taken out because I plan on voting against this," Hoke said. "I don't think in my mind it's a reasonable way to disenfranchise somebody who went to the poll, got a provisional ballot and completed their portion correctly."

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

In response, President Commissioner Julie Wheeler, who voted with Commissioner Ron Smith to reject the 74 ballots, noted that the statute requires those ballots be rejected.

Haertsch praised the work of elections staff and county staff during her report at the meeting, as well as after the meeting.

"I really appreciate a team that takes the work seriously, and we all worked together to make it happen," she said.

With the approval of the results by the Board of Elections, the county will now certify the votes and submit them to the Department of State.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.