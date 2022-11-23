Rep. Seth Grove appointed as ranking Republican in powerful Pa. House committee

A local representative is set to get an upgrade to his committee status in the new General Assembly.

Rep. Seth Grove, R-Dover, was named as the ranking Republican on the House Appropriations Committee for the coming session. The committee is key during annual budget negotiations.

However, the shifting balance in the chamber mean that Grove may not be as influential as his predecessor. Democrats will likely take the majority of seats in the chamber following this month's election. However, several of the party's seats will be vacant due to the death of one member and the ascension of two others — Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis and U.S. Rep.-elect Summer Lee — to higher office.

During the last session, the representative of the 196th District chaired the House State Government Committee. He steps into the role that Rep. Stan Saylor, R-Red Lion, held prior to his his loss in the 2022 primary to Rep. Joe D'Orsie.

“As chairman, I will continue to loudly advocate for our caucus’ pledge of standing up for taxpayers, cutting costs and ensuring the people of Pennsylvania receive vital state government services in the most cost-effective manner possible," Grove said, in a written comment Wednesday.

Grove is not the only local politician to have been named to a powerful position at the state level. Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill was named Majority Caucus Chair in the Senate last week.

No local politicians were named among the Democratic leadership team in the House of Representatives.

Grove first won election as 196th District Rep. in 2008. Since then, he has easily won re-election, including running unopposed in both primary and general elections since 2016. His last challenger was in 2014, where he defeated Elizabeth Anne Roberts in the primary election. In addition to serving as House State Government Committee chair during the previous legislative session, he has served on several committees including Appropriations.

"His shoes will not be easily filled, but I will embrace the torch and proudly carry it, and the ideals it represents, forward," Grove said, of Saylor.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.