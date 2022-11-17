Ready, finally, for the Yorktowne Hotel's grand reopening this month? Well ...

The long-anticipated reopening of York City's historic Yorktowne Hotel, which closed six years ago for renovation, has been delayed again, this time from November to at least December.

Supply-chain issues regarding stainless-steel kitchen equipment are the culprit now, according to Michael Blum, managing director of The Yorktowne Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, who added the equipment will be arriving in the coming weeks.

"We're pushing as hard as we can to get it open," he said at an event Monday.

Closed since 2016 for renovation and originally slated to reopen in 2019, the Yorktowne Hotel, built in 1925, has seen ballooning cost — $54 million, an increase of 170% over the initial projected budget noted in state grant applications — and extensive delays.

In fact, it's the second time this year the hotel's opening has been delayed by supply chain issues. It was expected to open in summer 2022, then the opening was pushed back to November.

As an older hotel, much of the kitchen equipment had to be custom designed to fit the Yorktowne's space, Blum said.

"When we can get the kitchen equipment installed and we can deliver the food and beverage and all the amenities the hotel has to offer, we'll feel comfortable with opening," he said.

The delay does not affect employees of the hotel, which is fully staffed, Blum said. Training for food and beverage employees will be conducted at York College of Pennsylvania's Center for Community Engagement, just across the street from the hotel in York City.

"It gives us just a little more time to effectively do what we need to," Blum said.

The delay includes pauses to several events scheduled around the opening of the hotel, including participation in York City's "First Friday" in December and a grand opening gala. Once there is a better understanding of when the hotel will actually open, a formal announcement will be made.

"We are coordinating closely with Hilton, our employees, and our clients as we navigate the final phases to debut The Yorktowne Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton," Blum said. "We don't want to roll it out and have it not be right."

One calendar item that survived, however, was an event held Monday to honor York County veterans. For the first time since it was taken down in 2016, a flag was raised over the Yorktowne Hotel.

"It means our veterans in York County can see that from miles away. And it's a pleasure to have it up and to have it representing all our veterans in York County," 95-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran Anthony Stabile said.

The flag was raised as bugler Wes Snyder played "To the Colors" and Tonia Grubb sang the national anthem. Originally slated for Veterans Day, it was moved to Monday because of inclement weather.

Other attendees included the York County Commissioners and York City Mayor Michael Helfrich.

Stabile was there in 1995 when the American flag was first raised atop of the Yorktowne Hotel to honor the 50th anniversary of the end of World War II, and he was happy to be there to see it fly again.

"I was glad to see it go up, and personally real proud that it went up and the veterans can see it, and everybody else in York County."

