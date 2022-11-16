York County social worker contract includes wage increases, overtime

York County's new four-year contract with employees of the Youth Development Center includes wage increases and changes to the county's overtime policy.

The county is currently in negotiations with unions representing its various social workers, who've argued that low pay resulted in staffing shortages and impacted morale. The Youth Development Center contract approved Wednesday is the first to cross the finish line.

"I think it's a fair contract," Chief Clerk Greg Monskie said, "and I think it addresses the needs of both sides."

Among the key changes to the contract:

Starting pay of $19 per hour will increase to $19.76 in 2024, $20.55 in 2025 and $21.37 in 2026.

The amount of maximum paid time off employees can earn during a year has been increased to 50 days from 45 days.

If employees have mandated overtime on a day off, they are paid double.

An increased bonus for employees who work more than 320 hours of voluntary overtime.

A $2 increase for employees, then a 4% increase to salaries each year throughout the four-year contract.

Employees who must work during days that county offices are closed due to a weather emergency or other similar event will be paid overtime wages for all of their hours on that day.

A monthly "spousal surcharge" has been added if spouses of employees choose to use county health insurance over health coverage from their own job. That surcharge starts at $50 and will increase by $50 throughout the contract, ultimately paying $200 per month in 2026.

Teamsters Local 776 business agent Shane Weaver, who represents Youth Development Center employees, had no comment when reached Wednesday.

The county also is negotiating with three other bargaining units with contracts that expire at the end of the year. Those units are the SEIU Local 668, representing employees of Children Youth and Families and the York Area Agency on Aging; the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which represents a variety of groups, such as the 911 dispatch center and Parks and Recreation employees; and the detectives in the York County District Attorney's Office.

Election certification on track: Monskie also said the county is on track to complete its election certification before the Nov. 28 deadline mandated by the Pennsylvania Department of State.

According to Elections Director Julie Haertsch, initial certification of the results is set to occur at 1 p.m. on Nov. 22, with final certification set to occur at 1 p.m. on Nov. 28. Both meetings will be in the commissioners meeting room at the administrative center, 28 E. Market St., York.

