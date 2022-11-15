York County set to approve new contract with some social workers

At least one contract between York County and its employees will be approved before the end of the year.

The county is set to approve a new four-year contract with employees of the Youth Development Center at the Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday. Details on the contract were not immediately available Tuesday afternoon.

"We are very pleased to have reached an agreement with our YDC employees on a four-year collective bargaining agreement," Chief Clerk Greg Monskie said Tuesday. "Our negotiations were collaborative and productive and serve as a model for how the county and its employees can work together to advance our shared interests."

The contract will take effect on New Year's Day and will expire at the end of 2026, according to Monskie. The Youth Development Center, represented by Teamsters Local Union 776, currently has 26 employees.

Shane Weaver, the Teamsters business agent, did not respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this year, the county signed off on $2-per-hour wage increases for several groups of employees, including employees at the YDC.

The county also is in negotiations with other groups, including the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), SEIU Local 668 and York County District Attorney detectives. Monskie said the county had or will have meetings with each of those groups this week. Those contracts expire at the end of the year.

Erik Strobl, business agent for SEIU Local 668 which represents employees of the York County Area Agency on Aging and Children, Youth and Families, said Tuesday that they had had their second meeting with the county on Monday and that things are going well.

CYF employees have been vocal publicly about the need for more investment and assistance for employees, both current and future.

"It has been very difficult for us over there, and I personally don't think that we are seen or that we are heard," CYF caseworker Breanna Marfia told the county's Board of Commissioners during a meeting in August.

Representatives for AFSCME did not respond to requests for comment. When reached, District Attorney spokesman Kyle King said it would be premature to discuss contract negotiations at this time.

In addition to the contract agreement, another motion on Wednesday's agenda will approve a memorandum of understanding for a $2-per-hour wage increase and altered pension benefits for assistant district attorneys, public defenders and assistant conflict counsel.

The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Commissioners' meeting room, 28 East Market St., York.

