York County DA's office to hold Black Friday auction

Vehicles will be up for grabs on Black Friday thanks to the York County District Attorney's office.

The office will hold its latest Drug Task Force public auction Nov. 25 at 10 a.m. at Schaad Detective Agency, 1114 Roosevelt Ave., York.

The DA's office at least 21 vehicles will be for sale at the second auction this year. A $500 cash deposit is required for each vehicle upon successful bidding, and all purchases must be paid for in cash. Vehicles must be paid for in full and picked up no later than Dec. 2, and all bidders must be at least 18 years of age.

To license a vehicle bought at auction, you will need a Pennsylvania photo ID and proof of insurance. Vehicle titles will cost $55. Registration for a car is $43. Truck registration is $69 and up while motorcycle registration is $27.

Other fees that can come into play at the time of purchase are a lien fee ($26), temporary tag fee ($30), transfer and county fee ($14) and a documentary and notary Fee ($50).

Vehicles for sale may be viewed at Schaad Detective Agency starting Nov. 22 at 1 p.m.

